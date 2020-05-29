For Blotner, the toughest part about the sudden end of his time at The College of Wooster in Wooster was missing out on time with his friends and celebrating their graduation together. While he continued to pursue his English degree, it was “kind of all of the work of college with none of the fun.”
The graduation itself also left him feeling hollow.
“It really didn’t feel like the full ceremony that we should be having,” Blotner said.
Instead of a graduation ceremony with a full crowd of family, friends, peers, and teachers, there was an hour-long YouTube broadcast of speeches, with graduates’ names scrolling across the bottom of the screen.
Blotner said he is looking forward to the in-person ceremony in October because that will provide a fitting end to his time in college.
“It’ll be cool definitely to at least get some closure and see everyone in person again,” he said.
But, the issues at the end of his senior year did not detract from how much he enjoyed college. In fact, he said this experience has taught him that you can still enjoy something, even if things do not turn out as you had expected. This conclusion is especially true if those changes are out of your control like the pandemic is.
“You live and learn, and you move on from these things, and you have to realize that there’s nothing you can do about it,” Blotner said. “So, honestly, with that knowledge, it makes things better.”
Looking ahead, he is focusing on starting his career as a journalist. His goal is to become a baseball writer.