Ben’s school has taken a different approach to graduation than many others by foregoing an entirely virtual graduation for a scaled-down in-person ceremony. On May 16, Ben and his classmates walked the stage to get their diplomas, however, with a twist.
Each student walked across an almost-empty stage in an auditorium that was empty except for their parents. The only people on stage beside the student were the principal, who was there to hand out the diploma, and the school librarian, who took the pictures. Ben picked up his diploma as his name was called out, stopped momentarily for photos and left to make way for the next student.
The school recorded all of this and broadcast it on the original graduation date, May 24, along with speeches by the principal and student council president. There was also a parade, where students drove down the street and were cheered on by the community.
Regardless, Ben said it still feels like his senior year lacks closure. Not knowing that Friday in March when the students left school would be their last day just left things feeling unfinished, Ben said. Having the fields where he spent most of his time playing soccer suddenly locked up and empty was unsettling. And, while the graduation was held at the high school, the lack of any crowds, peers, teachers and families just made things different for Ben.
This experience has given Ben a new perspective, he said. While challenging and disappointing, he understands that other people have it so much worse.
“At least I’m not fighting for my life, and at least the people I care about are still healthy,” Ben said.
Plus, there are better things on the horizon as Ben prepares to move to Clifton, New York to attend Hamilton College, where he will major in either government or history and play collegiate soccer.