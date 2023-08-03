“My heart, and the prayers of all the people of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, are with those who lost loved ones and experienced trauma due to the massacre of Jewish people by Robert Bowers in the Tree of Life Synagogue on October 27, 2018. Three of my own acquaintances perished in that attack. My hope is that today’s verdict will bring closure to so much pain on the victims’ families, to all our Jewish sisters and brothers and on all in the southwestern Pennsylvania community and beyond. My prayers for the families and loved ones of all who died in the Tree of Life Synagogue continue. May we honor the memory of those who have died through our good works done in their name.”