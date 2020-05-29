Insler wants to advocate for vulnerable populations. This goal led her to pursue a master’s degree in bioethics and medical humanities at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
The pandemic has only reinforced her goals, as it served as a case study for her master’s program. She and her classmates did clinical rotations in the pandemic units of hospitals like Cleveland Clinic and MetroHealth. There, she learned about the ethical implications of, for example, medical treatment when there are not enough resources to care for everyone in need.
These studies soon turned virtual when the quarantines were put in place, cutting
off the rotations at MetroHealth. But, Brooke
said, CWRU continued to study the pandemic by having calls each week on bioethical issues relating to treating it.
Her graduation also became a virtual affair, including an online convocation and diploma ceremony. Her bioethics department at the CWRU School of Medicine also held a live Zoom ceremony.
Her family did its part, however, to make the graduation experience as normal as possible. Her father wrote and delivered a commencement speech, as did her sister. Insler walked down the stairs of her home to the graduation held on their lawn as traditional commencement music played in the background. The family took pictures and videos, which they watched together later, and her grandparents drove by for photos with her from a safe distance.
The pandemic has influenced Insler’s career plans. She has now decided to use her career to advocate for the health care needs of children and other at-risk populations. She will take the next steps toward doing so when she enrolls in law school in the fall.