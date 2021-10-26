Carolyn E. Ievers-Landis, Patrice M. Yasuda, Chad A. Rose and Dr. Abigail B. Glick
44 pages, $19.99
Northeast Ohio Food Allergy Network
Food is of utmost importance in everyone’s lives. For children and teens with food allergies, this reality makes some social situations very challenging. That is why Northeast Ohio Food Allergy Network published “Bullying Leaves a Bad Taste: Anti-Bullying Initiative for Kids and Teens with Food Allergies.”
The illustrated book offers six chapters on topics such as “What is Bullying?,” “Proven Anti-Bullying Strategies,” and “Role of a Parent or other Involved Adult,” featuring easy-to-understand tips, tools and strategies for children with allergies and their families. It also presents some interactive activities for children to try to learn how to deal with bullying better.
“Although one out of every 13 kids has a food allergy, one of the hardest parts of being a kid with one or more food allergies is the irritation and even anger by those who feel inconvenienced by such safety measures,” said Dr. Abigail Glick, one of the co-authors of “Bullying Leaves a Bad Taste” and founder of NEOFAN. “These responses create feelings of distress, loneliness and isolation in individuals with food allergies.”
Glick said it was conversations about this issue with her colleague, Carolyn E. Ievers-Landis that led to the creation of this book.
The book was created to help those with food allergies understand how to handle bullying. It is also meant to be a tool for family members, friends, classmates, school staff and the community at-large to better understand this issue.