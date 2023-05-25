Graduating from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., is a two-day affair in which this year, Carly Stewart of Solon was able to play a special role in representing the Jewish community.
The day before her May 12 commencement ceremony in downtown Nashville, Stewart gathered with other graduates on the lawn for “Graduates Day” to hear from 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria A. Ressa. As several students also took the stage to share a few words, Stewart spoke on behalf of the Jewish community in her role as student president of Vanderbilt University Hillel.
“It was very meaningful to be able to go up there and speak for my community, and offer advice and wisdom that I think was applicable to the entire campus community, but coming from my own faith,” Stewart said.
After growing up attending what is now Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School and becoming involved in BBYO while attending Solon High School, Stewart knew she wanted to continue her involvement in Jewish activities through college and found that at Hillel.
“When I got to college, I knew that that was a really easy way for me to make the campus seem a bit smaller and I always thought of it as a slice of home,” she said.
With an ambitious double major in molecular and cellular biology and communication of science and technology, along with a minor in medicine health and society, Stewart plans to enjoy a trip with one of her roommates before going back to school.
In late June, she will be attending the University of Cincinnati for a doctorate of medicine and of philosophy as she hopes to one day work in a research lab as well as see patients.
“I was always interested in genetics and in research,” Stewart said. “And then throughout college, I realized that I still love those, but that I also wanted to have the more personal interaction that you get by seeing patients, which is why I wanted to do both.”
- Courtney Byrnes