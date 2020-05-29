Waxman was out of the country when she heard about the change in graduation plans brought on by the pandemic. This news filled her with sadness at the lost opportunity to graduate and celebrate with her friends.
The online ceremony just wasn’t the same, she said. Watching online in her living room was “definitely not the same as being in the stadium (at Ohio State).”
She didn’t have her name called as there were just too many students graduating, including all graduate and undergraduate majors. She also had to have her diploma mailed to her. But Waxman is holding out hope that Ohio State will have another graduation soon, this time in person.
While she feels disappointment and a lack of closure, she said she gained perspective from this experience.
“Yes, I don’t have a graduation, but people are dealing with so much more now,” Waxman said.
Also, the fact that her senior year was cut short doesn’t take away from her college experiences. Most importantly, she said she and her family are healthy, and that is not something everyone can say during this health crisis, Waxman said.
Now, she is looking ahead to the next stage of her life, attending Brooklyn Law School in New York later this summer.