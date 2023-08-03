“Let us, this day, reaffirm our resolve to bring light into our world and keep the memory of each of the victims in our hearts. They were each individuals whose lives encompassed more than the horrors of a single day. May we remember them for their lifetimes of kindness and love. The jury’s decision will not bring them back, but my hope is that today marks a new chapter in the healing process and the future of this community. May we find glimmers of hope amidst the darkness. And may the memories of Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil and David Rosenthal, Daniel Stein, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, Irving Younger, Melvin Wax, and Rose Mallinger all be for a blessing.”