For brother and sister Chad and Jessica Abrams, the COVID-19 pandemic had a large impact over the past 2½ years, but they were able to celebrate their achievements with family and friends at in-person graduation ceremonies.
“I was living in the AEPi fraternity house during my sophomore and junior year, so leading up to COVID and through one main year of it,” Chad, who graduated from the University of Cincinnati after double majoring in accounting and business analytics, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “It really did have a pretty big impact to me. We were stuck in the house as nobody wanted to contract the virus.”
When some members of the house eventually did get COVID, Chad said it changed their daily lives as they stayed in their rooms and could not attend in-person classes.
In the fraternity, Chad served as the treasurer of the executive board for a year before becoming the rush chair. Also very active with Cincinnati Hillel, he served as the engagement intern in his sophomore year and joined the student board as treasurer in his final year.
While social events on campus and for Hillel and AEPi were paused or had to adjust during the height of the pandemic, events returned with more normalcy in his final semester as restriction began to be lifted. While he won’t be on campus in the fall, he hopes this trend continues.
“I’m hopeful that people still get to enjoy college and normalcy as much as they can,” Chad said.
The accounting major began working for Kimball E. Rubin & Associates in Beachwood in May 2020 as an intern, working in the office while home on breaks and remotely while in school. On May 9, he had his first day as a full-time employee.
He is not the only graduate in his family as his younger sister Jessica celebrated her commencement May 25 from Twinsburg High School. She reflected on her last four years and going to school through COVID.
“I found out the news sitting in my history class sophomore year that we were going to be virtual for two weeks, and everyone was pretty excited because we thought it would be like an extra little spring break,” Jessica told the CJN. “But then a few days later we found out that we weren’t going to be going back to the high school.”
She then spent three months learning virtually, and when students finally returned to the school building in the fall, it was only every other day and they wore masks, ate in classrooms and stayed six feet apart.
The high school graduate said it was difficult not seeing friends and having limited interactions with her teachers.
“If I had trouble or a question on the day I was home, I prayed that they answered my email or were available to help me out,” she said.
Despite the hardships, she made it to graduation and plans to attend Kent State University in the fall to study in the honors college and major in education.
“Next fall, I hope to be a big part of Kent State’s Hillel,” Jessica said. “It’s a very strong Hillel, and I hope to do as much with that as I possibly can because I love being a part of my Jewish community.”
— Courtney Byrnes