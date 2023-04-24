With citizenship and residences in both the U.S. and Israel, Charles Horowitz Ratner is a self-proclaimed committed Zionist. Upon beginning his three-year term as board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in 2000, he told the board of trustees he hoped to “redefine our relationship with Israel.”
Ratner began serving on the board of The Jewish Agency for Israel in 2002, where he served as chair of the budget and finance committee and the education committee until becoming the chairman of the board of governors from 2014 to 2017. In 2013 as the budget and finance chair, Ratner was one of two Cleveland leaders to sit in on a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
With community, volunteer work and philanthropy centered around Jewish day school and Israel education, the former board chair at Forest City Enterprises was the founding chair of the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland. He has served on the board of the Jewish Federations of North America, the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation and The David and Inez Myers Foundation and others.