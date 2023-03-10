The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company is seeking a Clifford and Linda Wolf Editorial Intern to work in the editorial department.
Role, responsibilities and experience gained from the internship include, but are not limited to the following:
• Shadow and observe reporters; assist in arranging interviews with sources
• Assist reporters with research needed for stories
• Organize newsroom resources and materials
• Accompany reporters on assignment
• Learn how to write news briefs
• Learn how to take photographs and videos
• Assist with proofreading and copy editing newspapers and magazines
• Spend time in Sales, Events and Marketing departments
Internship curriculum may include participation in the Cleveland Hillel Foundation Summer Internship Program, which will allow the student to network with other summer interns and the broader Cleveland community.
The intern will gain hands-on experience working on all CJPC products including: Cleveland Jewish News, Columbus Jewish News, Akron Jewish News, CJPC magazines, websites, events, marketing, advertising sales and social media channels.
The internship is paid and funded by Clifford and Linda Wolf.
Submit a resume and three writing samples to editorial@cjn.org (include “Wolf Intern” in the subject line).
Deadline for applications is Friday, March 25.
The CJPC is an equal opportunity employer.