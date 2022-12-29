Armond Budish reflects on time as Cuyahoga County Executive

As Armond Budish prepares to leave the office of Cuyahoga County Executive at the end of the year, he reflects on his two terms spanning eight years that in the end was marked by the county’s response to the unexpected COVID-19 pandemic.
The office was created in 2010 and held by Ed FitzGerald until 2015, when Budish took over. After deciding not to run for a third term, he prepares to hand the office to Chris Ronayne on Jan. 1, 2023.
Prior to serving as county executive, Budish, a Democrat, served in the Ohio House of Representatives from Jan. 2, 2007 to Dec. 31, 2014, becoming the first Jewish Speaker of the House in 2009. He is a resident of Beachwood and a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike and The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
“I came into this office with the hope and intent to try to help people and improve people’s lives, and that’s what we’ve been able to do,” Budish told the Cleveland Jewish News Dec. 19. “I’m very happy that the result of our eight years has been some real impact on our residents throughout the community. Of course, when I came in, I didn’t anticipate we’d have the worst health care crisis in our memory. A health care crisis that was not just local, but state and national.”
He commended his administration’s staff and community partners for working to protect residents, businesses and finances during the pandemic and bringing the county out of the height of the pandemic stronger than it had entered, he said.
At the start of the pandemic, Budish said he worked closely with Terry Allan and the staff at the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to set up the Emergency Operations Center to coordinate efforts.
Then, when supplies of personal protective equipment ran low, Budish and his staff spent a week calling and tracking down leads to replenish supplies instead of waiting months for the national stockpile to reopen with sparse resources. He said they ended up collecting and distributing 27 million PPE items to provide to first responders and health care workers.
The county also partnered with the board of health and the MetroHealth System to provide testing, tracing and vaccinations to under-served areas through churches, The Salvation Army and other facilities, he said.
And when jails across the country saw rises in COVID-19 deaths, Budish cited his office’s leadership in cutting the Cuyahoga County jail population in half, creating space for isolation and the ability to safely move people, resulting in only one COVID-19 death.
Another trend of the pandemic was that counties struggled to keep businesses running and people in homes, but Budish boasted Cuyahoga County’s efforts to provide $110 million in rental assistance as well as investing in businesses that needed support.
Additionally, broadband access became a concern as children tackled online schooling and adults needed a way to find new work. Cuyahoga County and the city of Cleveland partnered with the state of Ohio to provide broadband to the suburbs and the city, a program that still continues to have an impact, he said.
The pandemic was not the only challenge Budish had to overcome during his leadership as he said the county faced some serious financial challenges when he first took office. Despite these challenges, he leaves office with the county “in the best financial condition it’s ever been,” he said, with a projected $340 million reserve fund – well above the set $125 million base.
During an investigation into the Cuyahoga County Jail in 2019, after nine inmates had died in the year prior, Budish and his administration came under investigation. The FBI and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation searched his office for evidence of corrupt activities, extortion, coercion, obstructing official business, violating civil rights and files concerning the jail, according to the search warrant.
“Obviously it was very unsettling and disturbing, especially since they were, in my view, totally unfounded, unnecessary and ultimately the result was that they didn’t find anything,” Budish said of the investigation. “I’m sitting here today with you.”
Focusing on criminal justice reform, mental health and addiction, Budish’s administration saw the creation of Ohio’s first Diversion Center and the Central Booking program which works with the justice system and non-violent offenders to receive proper treatment. As one of the hardest hit counties in the nation by the opioid crisis, Budish went after manufacturers and distributors, settling the lawsuit in 2019 and receiving about $120 million which was put into funding treatment programs.
He also spoke of the future of the county and the potential to attract jobs to the area through training and the creation of a microgrid. Under Budish, the county retained or created over 20,000 jobs and created a workforce program focused on training in manufacturing, IT, health care and now hospitality.
“Training is one of the things that’s ongoing,” Budish said. “I also have talked a lot about creating a microgrid here in Northeast Ohio. A microgrid would differentiate us from any place else in the country.”
He explained that a microgrid would ensure businesses do not lose power for more than five minutes in a year and attract businesses away from areas where strains from cyber attacks or extreme weather cause loss of power. Northeast Ohio’s freshwater is another great asset to attract businesses, he said.
As Budish passes the torch to Ronayne, also a Democrat, he wished him luck and advised him to hire great staff, listen to the right people and to be decisive.
As for what is next for Budish, in the short term he said he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Amy, and visiting his two grandchildren in Boston. He said he loved the job of county executive and gets satisfaction from tikkun olam and helping people, adding “I will say that I will probably do something which continues in the realm of public service, but how I’m going to go about that, I have no clue yet.”
“There’s lots of good things to look forward to in this county, and I’m a little sad I won’t be here to do it, but we’re turning it over to good people,” Budish said. “Our county council has done a very nice job, and I have no doubt will continue.”