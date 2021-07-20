CJN’s exclusive look at new Grove Kosher Market

The sounds of electric power tools at work and boxes being torn open at Grove Kosher Market in South Euclid meant one thing: the grocery store’s long-awaited opening was just days away.
Preparations hurriedly continued to perfect the 40,000-square-foot grocery store in time for its “quiet opening” July 21 and “soft opening” celebration July 22. The store will be open from noon until 9:30 p.m. July 22 with live music, giveaways, a balloon artist, sales, face painting and raffles taking place from noon to 6 p.m.
The new location’s general manager, Eddie Cohen, said he had been at the store since 6 a.m. July 20 to oversee the store’s finishing touches.
“We hope to reach customers from every community,” Eddie Cohen, the location’s general manager, told the Cleveland Jewish News July 20. “We want this to be a community store, so we’re reaching out to everyone. Anyone and everyone is able to shop here.”
The store features many departments, specializing in fresh food items like baked goods, meats, sushi and pizza. There is a deli and extensive refrigerated and frozen section.
Shoppers can also purchase prepared hot and cold food, like rotisserie chickens, sandwiches, wraps, salads and, on Thursdays and Fridays, hot cholent.
The only key piece missing from Grove Kosher’s opening was its wine section. Cohen said the store hasn’t acquired its wine license yet, which could take between two to six months.
The store is under supervision of Cleveland Kosher.
Cohen said the staff is going to consist of 60 to 80 local employees.
“We hope to be able to grab from all communities to help the community out as well,” Cohen said.
Workers from Grove Kosher’s five other locations in Detroit and South Florida were brought to the Cleveland location to train staff to each department’s requirements and assist with the move-in process.
Cohen said the store’s diverse selection and warm atmosphere will help it stand out.
“We’re a full-fledged kosher supermarket that carries everything from A to Z; it’s going to be your one-stop shop,” Cohen said. “... We strive on making sure that we have very good customer service.”
Grove’s regular hours of operation will be Sundays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursdays 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Fridays 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.