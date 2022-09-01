Remembering David Mark Berger – 50 years after the Munich massacre

Dr. Benjamin Berger spoke only of reconciliation when his son’s body was returned in a pine box with a blue star from Munich in 1972.

“If nothing else, we hope the grief that we’re suffering, the strain of David’s suffering, will help the world recognize there’s got to be an end to hostages, guerrillas, kidnapping,” he told reporters who gathered on the tarmac Sept. 7, 1972, at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

David Mark Berger, 28, was one of 11 Israeli Olympic athletes and coaches targeted by Black September, a Palestinian terrorist group. Over a two-day period, they were taken hostage and ultimately killed. The terrorist group sought the release of more than 200 prisoners held in Israel.

Dr. Benjamin Berger, who served as a physician in India during World War II and as a family physician until his retirement at age 88, died in 2014 at age 97. David’s mother, Dorothy F. (Davidson) Berger, died in 2010 at age 89.

“There’s certainly no reprisals because of this incident,” Dr. Benjamin Berger said on Sept. 7, 1972. “Because seeing more families going through the same grief is not going to do anyone a bit of good. It’s our family’s hope that through this, the many countries around the world will have enough sense to get together, and we’ll have an end to this fear of hostages, kidnapping and reprisals.”

At the 50th anniversary of David Berger’s murder, his brother, Fred Berger, and sister, Barbara Berger, spoke about their memories of their brother, his death and the legacy he left.

“I remember it as if it was yesterday,” Fred Berger told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 18 from his home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

He and Barbara Berger were camping near Salzburg, Austria, after watching David Berger lift at the Olympic Village.

“At that point, there was clearly no security at the Olympics whatsoever,” Barbara Berger told the CJN Aug. 16 from her home in Portland, Maine. “Fred and I went in and out of the Olympic Village. Nobody even questioned it.”

The next morning, as Barbara Berger was heading to the showers in the campground, she heard an English radio broadcast announcing that 11 members of the Israeli Olympic team had been taken hostage and murdered.

The two asked to use the telephone at the campground. The proprietor refused. They then drove to Salzburg to find a pay phone to call the American consulate.

“I remember the man’s name was White,” Fred Berger said. “And so he told me. I was in some kind of phone booth, and I turned and told Barbara. All we wanted to do was get home to family.”

“I just remember being numb,” Barbara Berger said. “The brain can’t compute. It’s just such a bizarre thing.”

The two arrived in New York City after 11 p.m., and there were no more airline flights to Cleveland.

“We’d been in touch with a friend of the family who had offered to let us stay there,” Fred Berger recalled. “But when David was killed, the president was Nixon, and he called my father. And he offered condolences, and he said, ‘If you need anything, call me.’ So my father called President Nixon, and he sent a private jet.”

Barbara Berger remembered the impact that gesture had on her mother.

“The rest of my mother’s life, she would not say anything bad about Nixon,” Barbara Berger said.

She recalled her parents’ immediate and lasting responses to her brother’s death.

“I think one of the most important aspects is that he was a pacifist, as were my parents,” she said of her brother. “And after the murders in Munich, nobody in my family wanted any revenge. They just wanted peace.”

She described her parents’ response as one of holding “their heads up high in a time of deep tragedy.”

She also said her brother was “not a Zionist.”

“He was first and foremost, above anything, a weightlifter,” she said. “He was incredibly intelligent and never had to work to get good grades.”

Fred Berger was living in Cleveland at the time of his brother’s death with his parents. While they spoke publicly over the years, as did Barbara Berger, he kept a lower profile.

He said he felt closest to his older brother when the two were very young and shared a bedroom in Shaker Heights.

“Every day we would talk before we fell asleep,” Fred Berger said.

Born in Cleveland, David Berger became bar mitzvah at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. The family spent time in the summers with grandparents Ida and Sam Berger at their cottage at Willoughby on the Lake.

During their teenage years, Fred Berger said his older brother asked him to hold his legs to add resistance when he was doing chin-ups on a bar that extended between a doorway.

David Berger could also be a bit of a prankster.

“He was very funny with a subtle sense of humor,” Barbara Berger recalled. “And he would go around and pick up my mother. My mother couldn’t stand that. He called her Maw. I mean, she laughed. But he could do things like that.”

Fred Berger said his brother played a practical joke on him when the two worked together measuring streets during a summer when both were in high school.

“He was very headstrong,” Barbara Berger said.

She said when he was on the Shaker Heights High School newspaper staff, he learned that a story he had written was not going to appear in an issue from a reason that she couldn’t recall..

“He went downtown to the printers and put his article back in the paper.” she said. “And that’s how it came out.”

David Berger graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans and continued weight training through his college years.

When Fred Berger was in college at New York University and David Berger was in graduate school at Columbia University studying business and obtaining his law degree while weight training, the two spent time together at David’s apartment. David Berger married his high school sweetheart, Paula (King) Berger, and the two divorced after he went to Israel and she stayed in the United States.

“I don’t know when it became his goal to make the Olympics, but he just kept getting better and better to the point where making the Olympics was a realistic goal,” Barbara Berger said, adding that when her oldest brother moved to Israel, he mastered Hebrew quickly.

Fred Berger said his brother’s death at a young age has had a personal impact on his decisions.

“I’ve always felt because David died and I lived, I had a responsibility to use the years well,” he said.

Memorials for David Mark Berger • The David Mark Berger National Memorial at the Mandel JCC in Beachwood honors the memory of Berger and his fallen teammates and coaches.

Barbara Berger said over the years, her parents appreciated the thank-you notes students of the David M. Berger Award at Shaker Heights High School wrote to them. That scholarship is awarded to the best student-athlete.

“I think that gave them a deep sense of satisfaction, just knowing they were somehow doing some good,” Barbara Berger said. “And a lot of the other philanthropy that they did, I think that helped them.”

She said a lot of her friends now complain about aging.

“I would never complain about being 72 when he only made it to 28,” she said of her brother. “That’s governed a lot of my personal philosophy.”

Barbara Berger said she now has a constant reminder of her brother in her life.

“My son reminds me so much of my brother,” she said of David Berger Gulak, who is now 42. “They have similar looks. They’re both incredibly intelligent, very funny and kind of live on the wild side.”

Fred Berger said his father would be saddened by the state of affairs in the Middle East today.

“The Jewish people have been of a faith that have had tragedy throughout history; we’re all aware of that,” Dr. Benjamin Berger said on Sept. 7, 1972 at the airport as his son’s body was transferred to a hearse. “We also are an optimistic people, and we hope that something good could come out of any tragedy. And that certainly is true in this incident.”