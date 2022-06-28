Today, the Supreme Court took another extreme and radical step to move America backwards by overturning Roe v. Wade – and they won’t stop there.
This is a ruthless attack on women, particularly low-income women and families who can’t afford healthcare and an affront to all who came before us, who fought long and hard for reproductive rights over 50 years ago.
This is not just a dark moment in our country, this is a movement to rewrite history and take away freedoms enshrined in law for decades.
Women’s reproductive rights are under siege, and I am determined to mobilize every resource and legal mechanism within my power to protect women's safety, health, and right to choose.