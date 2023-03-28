The world seems to be descending deeper and deeper into chaos. To state the obvious, times have greatly improved for the Jewish people as compared to our ancestors who fled Egypt. Nonetheless, chaos surrounds us and penetrates our lives. Jewish tradition and life, in so many ways, is a struggle to bring order to the otherwise uncontrollable. For the uninitiated host, even the Pesach seder includes the chaotic task choosing appropriate wines.
The fact is that the availability of fine wine, including kosher and Israeli wine, keeps expanding. With all that is going on in our lives, and in the world, we may not invest too much thought into the wine we serve. Is it semi-sweet or dry? Red or white? Israeli, domestic or French? The fact is that most are fine, and equally appropriate. The foods served at a traditional Seder are alternatively sweet, salty, rich, bland, sour and a combination of all of these.
I think searching for the perfect wine is a fool’s errand because “perfect” is the enemy of “good.” Moreover, “good” is subjective. People should drink wines that they like irrespective of what others think. For that reason, if one’s budget allows, it is best to have several different bottles on hand from which to select.
General Rules
A few general rules of thumb: bubbly kosher wine works with most everything. Largely because it is generally Prosecco, or Asti, wines from northern Italy, and a bit sweet, which makes it partner well with most foods. And bubbles are fun.
White wines, contrary to conventional wisdom, pair better with most foods, especially when they are lightly or completely unoaked (e.g. Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio). Another common white, Chardonnay, usually oaked, does best with more simple foods.
Red wines do best with simple, heavier Passover foods like meat with low acid sauces (hold the tomato sauce). Wines that fit this bill are Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah (often called Shiraz), not to be confused with Petite Sirah, a different less expensive grape, which would work well too. These wines can be fruity upfront and pair well with nuts, potatoes and noodles and other starchy foods.
Wines
This season, local wine shops have a large selection of Israeli and kosher wines. Consider the following for your seder. All of these wines are kosher and kosher for Passover.
Red
• Barkan Classic, Cabernet Sauvignon, Israel 2020
• Yarden, Golan Heights Winery, Cabernet Sauvignon, Israel 2016
• Mt. Tabor, Shiraz, Israel 2016
• Barkan Classic, Merlot, Israel 2020
• Herzog, “Lineage,” Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, California 2020
White
•Backs berg, Chardonnay, South Africa 2019
• Barkan Classic, Sauvignon Blanc, Israel 2020
• Herzog, Sauvignon Blanc, California 2020
• Herzog, Chenin Blanc, California 2020
• Bartenura, Moscato D’Asti, Italy 2020
• Bartenura, Pinot Grigio, Italy 2020