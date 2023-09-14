Wine holds special significance in the Jewish religion. This importance is on full display at the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, the birthday of the world, which the Jewish people celebrate as the Jewish new year, starting at sunset Sept. 15. Rosh Hashanah is rooted in the spiritual, religious and symbolic, and wine plays a central role.
Wine serves as the Jewish people’s “magic wand.” With wine, we transform the ordinary into the sanctified. During Rosh Hashanah, we inaugurate the holiday with the recitation of kiddush, a blessing of sanctification, over a cup of wine during the festive meals. This act of sanctification marks the separation of the holiday from ordinary time to holy time.
Wine is used as a physical instrumentality to symbolize the holiness of the holiday and our gratitude for the blessings of the past year. It recognizes our celebration and optimism. Rosh Hashanah is a time of joyous anticipation and renewal, as it marks the beginning of the Ten Days of Repentance leading up to Yom Kippur. The “sweet” taste of the wine, often served with sweet foods, serves to augur the sweet year that we hope for as a people and for our world.
The process of making wine involves transformation, from a grape to a noble libation. On a spiritual level, Jews see this process as a partnership between humans and the divine. Through this lens, we can view many connections to Rosh Hashanah. Wine, throughout our history, has brought us closer to the divine and, simultaneously, brought those celebrating the holiday together both in prayer and at the table and as a community. It has helped to connect us both spiritually and as a community.
On Rosh Hashanah, wine plays a role in sanctification, joy, tradition, reflection, community and spiritual connection. The mystical, but central, use of wine in various rituals and symbolic practices enriches the overall experience of the holiday, serving as a tangible reminder of the values and aspirations associated with the New Year.
This season, local wine shops have a large selection of Israeli and kosher wines. Consider the following kosher wines for your seder.
Red
• Barkan Classic, Cabernet Sauvignon, Israel 2020
• Yarden, Golan Heights Winery, Cabernet Sauvignon, Israel 2016
• Mt. Tabor, Shiraz, Israel 2016
• Barkan Classic, Merlot, Israel 2020
• Herzog, “Lineage,” Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, California 2020
White
• Backsberg, Chardonnay, South Africa 2019
• Barkan Classic, Sauvignon Blanc, Israel 2020
• Herzog, Sauvignon Blanc, California 2020
• Herzog, Chenin Blanc, California 2020
• Bartenura, Moscato D’Asti, Italy 2020
• Bartenura, Pinot Grigio, Italy 2020
Andrew Zashin is a wine collector and writes a monthly law column for the Cleveland Jewish News.