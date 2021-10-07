When is a win in the NFL a loss?

I’m still trying to figure this one out. The Cleveland Browns are 3-1 after defeating the Minnesota Vikings, 14-7, Oct. 3. The optimist in me is looking at the fact the defense doubled down on a historic performance against the Chicago Bears, by holding the powerful Vikings’ offense to just seven points.

Also, after a shaky start in week one with one major punting blunder, the Browns’ special teams pinned Minnesota in bad field position all day. Chase McLauglin hit two key field goals and is making us forget all the off-season kicking worries.

But, that’s not the case. Two weeks in a row, the glass is half-empty crowd is loud – very loud.

Just look on Twitter.

It will be a week of questioning Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and now head coach Kevin Stefanski, despite the team being 3-1.

The overlying feeling is that Browns’ fans are always looking around the corner for impending doom. I’ll just accept that.

I was hoping to never type, “The drive,” “The fumble,” and “Art Modell” again. But, I just did so because it is embedded in my DNA. The good thing is younger Browns’ fans have to Google those three things to know what I am talking about. Alone that is positive progress.

Stefanski’s play calling on fourth down is curious. On the Browns’ first possession of the game that took us into the second quarter. On fourth and four, from the Minnesota 6-yard line, trailing 7-0 on the road. The Browns opted to go for it. Mayfield was sacked. Tons of effort, 15 plays, 57 yards, 7:37 of clock. Nothing to show for it. In the end, the defense would force Minnesota to give the Browns the ball back after the turnover. It just makes me wonder how the decisions are contemplated.

Is Stefanski making gut calls on fourth down? Or are the Browns taking the mystery out of it by looking at an analytical chart that tells them the percentages to know to go for it? It’s a new world.

The Mayfield bashing is comical now. No question Baker played one of his worst games in quite some time. He told reporters in a cleaned-up paraphrase his play was unacceptable and he would have to be better. Because his long-term contract status is still up in the air. Some fans would have you believe they are writing his check to stay.

This I know to be true. Mayfield is the best hope the Browns have had at quarterback since Bernie Kosar.

Mayfield still needs to get better. He knows bad games are not good for future cash flow. Some fans want to call him “a game manager.” If it means the Browns win, you can call him anything you want.

Mayfield was 15-for-33 for 155 yards, and no touchdowns tells part of the story. The bigger problem is 0-for-6 beyond 20 yards. The entire narrative of the game could have been changed on one play.

If Mayfield connects with Odell Beckham Jr. on the Browns’ final third down play in the fourth quarter most fans forget about all the bad throws during the game. Mayfield said after the game it was a communication problem. Beckham had enough space to run to Seattle had the two connected.

I’ve seen the numbers between Beckham and Mayfield. I know Mayfield’s numbers are better in games OBJ is not on the field. I really don’t care. I don’t think it’s fair to expect OBJ to be the receiver that makes a 7-yard slant into a 70-yard touchdown. He’s coming off injury and for some reason, the two never look in sync for an entire game. They need to be on the same page.

The bigger issue is missing receiver Jarvis Landry. Hopefully, his knee is healthy enough to come back from the injured reserve after the Los Angeles Chargers game. I think he is the glue to making the offense better.

The amazing part about the Browns’ story is that while we all worry about Mayfield and Beckham, the reason the Browns will win this year is because of two guys who are just doing their job – running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. They are special. We need to see it, rather than worrying about a high-flying offense.

Ugly wins are better than pretty losses.

The Browns travel to Los Angeles to play the Chargers at 4:05 p.m. Oct. 10.

Bengals roar back

Also 3-1 are the pesky Cincinnati Bengals. Despite trailing 14-0 Sept. 29, they fought back to beat the winless Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow continues to impress, completing 25-of-34 for 348 yards and two touchdowns. More importantly, he put his team in a position to beat Jacksonville with a game-winning field goal.

I am really looking forward to the Browns-Bengals match-up in Cleveland Nov. 11.

Cincy has the Packers, Lions, Ravens and Jets before that. I’m not sure what the Bengals’ record will look like at the halfway point in the season. But, it is sure fun to think about meaningful games between the two teams.

Stroud rolls on

In Columbus, other than Jaguars’ coach Urban Meyer’s social media video after losing to the Bengals is how C.J. Stroud continues to grow as the Buckeyes starting quarterback.

Yes, I know it was Rutgers. Ohio State has scored at least 49 points in every meeting with the Scarlet Knights. Stroud had no hiccups after not playing against Akron the previous game.

The only thing that stopped him and the OSU offense was the halftime clock in New Jersey.

Ohio State scored on every possession in the first half in a 52-13 rout of Rutgers.

Stroud had five touchdowns. Chris Olave had two touchdowns and the senior receiver needs three more touchdowns to move into the No. 2 slot in OSU history. He tied Cris Carter for most touchdowns with 27. He trails only Devon Smith, who caught 30 touchdowns, and David Boston, who is the all-time leader with 34.

He will get a chance to move up Oct. 9 when Ohio State hosts Maryland at noon.

If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 92.3 The Fan.