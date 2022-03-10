Here we go into the stretch run of the NBA regular season. In case you forgot, hopefully, we remember what it is like to make a run for the playoffs. It’s been a while since LeBron James was here and this was old hat. The playoffs might feel like a pre-pandemic thing for us, but the rest of the league has been fighting through this since the famous “bubble” championship the Cavs were not invited to.

Let’s be super honest. Nobody expected the Cavs to be in the running for a regular playoff spot. I hoped to make it via the play-in tournament. Since we last left the NBA playoff scene, the league decided to let the 10 through seven seeds in each conference fight to the death, to see who would play the top two seeds in the “normal” playoffs. The Cavs have been in the top six of the Eastern Conference for a good portion of the season.

The Cavs came out of the all-star break with issues. Darius Garland’s back, Caris LeVert’s foot and Rajon Rondo’s toe. Garland came back last week. They were suffering without him playing at full strength, losing five of six games. Even after his return, his game was off. Credit head coach J.B Bickerstaff for calling out his team for being too worried about headlines. Garland must keep the offense moving and the defensive hustling. It’s one of the biggest reasons the team won a huge game against Toronto creating separation between the Raptors and the Cavs for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavs did get bad news after the Raptors’ win. Center Jarret Allen is out with no return date after fracturing his left middle finger. Let’s hope he has a speedy recovery and returns for the playoffs.

When Reds and Guardians return, rules will change

No matter when baseball gets back on the field, look for more rule changes. If you don’t like the thought of a pitch clock in baseball, be prepared. It is coming. Pitchers will have 14 seconds to throw the ball home with no runners on base. They will have 19 seconds to throw the ball with runners on base. I’d love to interview former Indians reliever Rafael Bentancourt about the change. But he’s still standing on the mound waiting to throw his last pitch. He’s only been there since 2015. He pitched in the majors for 12 years, but he was so slow it felt like 120 years. I was told the clock sped up the game by 21 minutes in the minors. I’m sure we will all get used to it. I will be interested to see how it impacts beer sales.

How about bigger bases? Triple-A baseball used bigger bases to reduce the number of injuries, going from 15-inch bases to 18-inch bases. I’m not sure how it will affect the big leaguers, but maybe we will see more stolen bases. I am all in for having a safety bag connected to first base. There is no reason for a collision, and it’s not that big of a deal. Now a safety home plate in the big leagues needs to stay with softball. It’s right up there with allowing a runner on second base to start extra innings. That rule will be gone as long they don’t change their minds.

Rules against the shift are knocking at the door. I personally like the shift. It’s a defensive strategy to dare a hitter to send the ball to the opposite field. Who cares if a big hitter lays down a bunt and gets on base? I’m tired of baseball’s macho unwritten rules. Watch one World Baseball Classic where the players let loose, and you will see what the game is missing. In the end, it’s not the unwritten rules that will kill the game. The collective bargaining agreement and the cancellation of regular-season games is holding the smoking gun.

Beachwood goes to court to get on track

I was happy to see that the athletes from Beachwood High School were able to participate in the state indoor track and field championships – even though it took a court order to make it happen.

I give Beachwood credit for being open and honest about not filling out the paperwork. But I also credit the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches for making Beachwood go the extra mile. The other schools figured out a way to play by the rules. There are plenty of lessons to be learned here.

I’m wondering if the result would have been different if this were an Ohio High School Athletic Association event. It’s the adults that need to look in the mirror on this one, not the student-athletes.

Update: The Beachwood High School boys indoor track and field team placed seventh and the girls finished 21st in March 5 championships.

