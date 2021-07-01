What happens when you have a football team with no drama? Suddenly you need to create some. Case in point, the Cleveland Browns.

The only topics that will surround the Browns before training camp will most likely be about contracts. Running back Nick Chubb should be priority No. 1 right now even though it is not as glamorous as quarterback Baker Mayfield’s upcoming deal.

Here is where we stand with Mayfield. He has two years left on his rookie deal. When you are drafted in the first round, the team can pick up your rookie fifth-year option. The Browns did that when Chubb was a second-rounder, so when this season is complete, he can become a free agent.

Under the rules of the current collective bargaining contract, the Browns could have Mayfield for this season, next season and the next two seasons guaranteed. In 2023 and 2024, the Browns could assign him the franchise tag and pay him the average salary of the top five quarterbacks in the league. The numbers project he would make in the mid-$40-million range per season.

Nobody wants to force a quarterback into a deal where he must stay. Mayfield proved last season he should be the team’s long-term quarterback. Having a franchise quarterback is something the Browns have not had since Bernie Kosar.

The race to sign Mayfield speeds up when you compare his salary to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Both are in the same contract situation.

Jackson’s mother is involved in his negotiations. Fun game here, imagine you are a star NFL quarterback, and your mom is doing the negotiations. Good chance he will be the first to sign a long-term deal.

The obvious thought is the Browns might want to set the bar before Allen and Jackson. There were rumblings this week the two sides have not talked about extending Mayfield’s deal.

The questions will remain. Should Mayfield bet on himself? Should the Browns pay now and not have to pay more later? Do the Browns feel like they need to see more out of Mayfield? All great questions.

Mayfield played like the quarterback the fans needed him to be last year. Players playing for a new contract always seem to have a little more swagger in their game. If Baker signs now, during camp, or after the season, it is going to be OK. The only drama here is coming with those of us who can write or talk about it.

Now about the Indians and the Olympics

It is an interesting summer for catcher Ryan Lavarnway. The journeyman catcher was designated for assignment by the Cleveland Indians last week. That means the Indians have seven days to trade him, waive him or assign him back to Columbus. He can also ask to just become a free agent because he has more than three years of Major League Baseball service time.

Lavarnway had three hits in four games. He is also on the Israeli National Team, which qualified for the Tokyo Olympics from July 28 through Aug. 7.

The Indians also have two other players earmarked for the Olympics in pitchers Anthony Gose and D.J. Johnson for Team USA.

There are six teams that qualified for the Olympic baseball tournament: Israel, the United States, Japan, Korea, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Israel won the World Baseball Softball Confederation Europe/Africa qualifier in September 2019 in Italy to make the Olympics. Team USA will be announced this week and Team Israeli is expected to be announced in early July.

