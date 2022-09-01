It feels like it has taken forever for the Ohio State-Notre Dame football game to happen again.
Come Sept. 3, the biggest names in college sports will go toe-to-toe at famed Ohio Stadium in Columbus.
The bigger question is, could this be a preview of things to come? No. 2 Ohio State will host No. 5 Notre Dame this year and the teams will play in South Bend, Ind., in September 2023.
A memory of these two teams playing is during OSU running back Eddie George’s iconic run, when the Fighting Irish defense was left in the dust in a Buckeyes’ 45-26 win in 1995. George had 207 yards in the game. The next season, Ohio State traveled to Notre Dame and won, 29-16. Euclid High School graduate Pepe Pearson ran for 176 yards in the win.
The next time Ohio State played Notre Dame, they faced then-future Browns quarterback Brady Quinn in a 34-20 win in the Fiesta Bowl in 2006.
The last time those two teams met, running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 149 yards and matched a Fiesta Bowl and school record with four touchdowns to lead No. 7 OSU to a 44-28 win over No. 8 Notre Dame.
Notre Dame won the first two meetings between the schools in 1935 and 1936. The 18-13 Irish win in 1935 was dubbed “The Game of the Century.” Pretty bold prediction considering it was only 1935 at the time. Ohio State won the last four meetings and leads the series 4-2.
All signs point to this series heating up over the next few years. The new Big Ten television package includes NBC and its streaming network, Peacock. Notre Dame has had its own television contract as an independent university since 1990.
As UCLA and USC are headed to the Big Ten, Notre Dame has always been the perfect fit for the Big Ten. Let’s hope the expansion and the television deal make Ohio State and Notre Dame happen more than just few times a century.
As for the game, Notre Dame is led by their new head coach, former Buckeye Marcus Freeman. OSU heads into the game as the favorite to get to the national championship, along with Alabama. OSU’s biggest weakness last season was its defense. The Buckeyes believe those problems have been solved by adding a new defensive coordinator to head coach Ryan Day’s staff. Jim Knowles takes over this season after leading Oklahoma State’s defense since 2017. While he didn’t attend the Fiesta Bowl last season, it was his defense that beat Notre Dame, 37-35
For my money, this game is worth it just to watch Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba play on the same field. The two were electric last season. When Stroud isn’t throwing the ball, he’s giving it to TreVeyon Henderson or Miyan Williams. Smith-Njigba could start for the Browns right now at wide receiver.
Ohio State is a 17- to 18-point favorite in this game. If everything goes as expected, I think the boys in Vegas are right. But, it’s still the first game of the season, so we shall see what happens. I’m just glad college football is back.
Watson gone (from training)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has left the training facility in Berea, and we will see him in a few weeks. Then again, when he returns from an 11-game suspension for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, the Browns will face the Texans in Houston in week 12.
What will the first 11 games look like and what kind of a team will he be taking over?
The Browns made their final roster cuts Aug. 30. That doesn’t mean they are set with the roster. Andrew Berry, who is the general manager and executive vice president of football operations, essentially kept every one of his draft picks over the last three seasons, including wideout Anthony Schwartz.
Berry stood by his man on roster cut day. The Browns look like they need help at wide receiver. What happens in the preseason really doesn’t matter. They also stood by quarterback Jacoby Brissett, rather than trying to make a one-year run at now San Francisco backup quarterback 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo and his team shocked many by agreeing to a restructured contract Aug. 29, keeping him in the Bay area for at least one more year.
I’m not sure Browns fans have a ton of faith in this team. I won’t have a real feel until we see them against the Carolina Panthers with former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield looking for revenge in week one. That’s the same week one where the Browns have been horrific since returning to the league in 1999, after a three-year hiatus when the team moved to Baltimore. The Browns are 1-21-1 since 1999.
Here is what I do know. They have a ton of talent on this team, but without a starting quarterback, it’s like a Ferrari with an engine from an AMC Pacer. I’m hoping that Brissett and head coach Kevin Stefanski have an amazing game plan.
Football is football, but the fan base is very reluctant to hop on board with the franchise right now after the Watson ordeal. If Mayfield looks like a world-beater in week one, it will get worse. The headline will be “Revenge” for a quarterback who was one series away from the AFC Championship two years ago.
Browns release QB Rosen
The Browns reduced their roster to the required 53 players, including terminating the contract of quarterback Josh Rosen.
Brissett will start at quarterback and Joshua Dobbs will be the backup. The Browns could bring Rosen back on the practice squad.
Rosen, who was on Cleveland’s radar when he was drafted in the first round in 2018, signed a contract with the team in July.
Rosen, whose father is Jewish, was selected No. 10 in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. After being a star quarterback at UCLA in Los Angeles, he was the fourth quarterback selected. This was the same draft in which Baker Mayfield was taken No. 1 by the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield was traded this summer to Carolina after the team acquired Watson in that mega-trade.
Cleveland lands Pan-Am Masters Games
Bravo to the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and President David Gilbert for being the driving force behind landing the Pan-Am Masters Games in July 2024.
They are expecting over 20,000 visitors to our city for the Olympic-style sports event for those ages 30 or 35 and above depending on the event. This is the first time the event has been held in the United States.
Athletes from North, Central and South America will participate in events ranging from track and field, pickleball, basketball, tennis and cycling. The full list of games will be announced later this year. It’s a big boon for the region, expecting to bring in more than $18 million in economic impact.
Guardians look ahead
Is the glass half-full or half-empty? Looking back at the Cleveland Guardians’ trip through San Diego and Seattle, you can look at it two ways. It was a 3-3 trip, including losing three out of four games to the Mariners. Seattle could challenge for the World Series, so this was a good test for the young Guardians.
The truth is they control their own destiny. Leading the American League Central Division heading into September, the playoffs are within reach. They play Central Division teams 20 times after this weekend’s series with Seattle at home. Eight of the games are against the Minnesota Twins, four against the Chicago White Sox and nine against the Kansas City Royals. Let’s see what those young guns have left down the stretch. If nothing less, the future of baseball is happening right before our eyes.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.