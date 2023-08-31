It was a fun-filled week of decisions. The Cleveland Browns made a hard choice at kicker. The Cincinnati Bengals look like they know who will be quarterback against the Browns. The Ohio State University Buckeyes could be the only team that having two quarterbacks is as good as having one. The Cleveland Guardians will have to decide who will be the new skipper.
As I wrote last week, the Browns must be pretty good this year if the toughest decision was to release last year’s fourth-round pick, kicker Cade York. He went from having a statue next to hall of famer Jim Brown after making a game-winner in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers to a team with zero confidence in him. They traded away a seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for an often-injured Dustin Hopkins. I’m sure York will get another chance. Let’s hope it’s not to beat the Browns one day. Missing too many kicks last year and in the preseason is too risky for a franchise with this many highly-paid players.
The tougher choice is going to be on defensive back Denzel Ward. The former Macedonia Nordonia High School Knight and Buckeye suffered his fourth concussion of his professional career in the last preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. While it would hurt the Browns, there is no way Ward is not looking at his life over his career. Concussions are no joke. They are brain trauma. He is going to have to take a serious consideration at what is best for him and his family after he would be cleared to play. From what we have learned and haven’t learned about CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, no matter what Ward chooses for the future, he must do what is best for his family.
The Browns released former Buckeye Tommy Togiai and kept three OSU rookies, draft picks Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler on the offensive line. Both could have long careers with the Browns. Jones looked like he was in trouble during rookie minicamp. At 6-foot-8 inches and 374 pounds, Jones takes up a lot of space on the line. He had to work hard to get in shape for the season. It paid off. The OSU surprise was free agent defensive back Ronnie Hickman. By the end of training camp, he was known as Ronnie “Pickman,” for his ability to get interceptions. It’s good to see the Columbus influence on the lakefront.
Down on the river, the Bengals are going to have to wait and see if star quarterback Joe Burrow is back for the season opener against the Browns on Sept. 10. As of midweek, things were still up in the air on whether Burrow would start. He has missed more than a month with a calf injury. While head coach Zac Taylor wouldn’t commit, Cincinnati’s 53-man roster was handed into the league on Aug. 29. Only Burrow and backup quarterback Jake Browning made the first roster. I’ll be surprised with the Bengals if Burrow doesn’t start against the Browns.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day had to make the call at some point. On Aug. 29, he announced junior Kyle McCord will start against Indiana University on Sept. 2 over redshirt freshman Devin Brown. The Buckeyes are in a good place to still be a little unsure of the team’s starting quarterback. They open at Indiana, then host Youngstown State University and Western Kentucky University at Ohio Stadium. All eyes will be on South Bend, Ind., on Sept. 23 when Ohio State makes the trip to play the University of Notre Dame. Much like the NFL preseason, these three games will buy Day some time to let one of these quarterbacks jump off the page.
How many games will Ohio State's football team win in the 2023 season?
It is not hard to look at college football quarterback rankings and see one-time OSU quarterback Quinn Ewers name stand out. Sure, he was one of the first to jump on name, image and likeness money by coming to Columbus – graduating from high school early to come to Ohio State to cash in. I wonder if Buckeye fans will claim the Texas Longhorn quarterback the same way they take pride in Burrow. Burrow had to leave OSU to lead LSU to a national championship in 2020.
The Guardians are looking for a change. The ballpark is getting revamped. We could be looking at an ownership change in four years from the Dolans to the minority group that owns 25% of the team in David Blitzer and local businessman Matt Kaulig, and now we know that Terry Francona will step down as the manager at the end of the season. It has been a great ride with the fans and Tito. Players come and go, but Francona has been the face of the franchise since coming to Cleveland. The Guardians/Indians got lucky when he replaced Manny Acta in 2012.
You could see things taking a toll on Francona. The team was hovering around first place in the AL Central when the bottom fell out around the trade deadline. Moves seemed to backfire. Trading a front-line pitcher in Aaron Civale, then walking away from the slot machine with Josh Bell. Seriously, it was like the team kept pumping quarters into the machine, only to walk away and let a little old lady from Boca Raton, Fla., walk up, pull the arm and see all the lights go off as she screams, “Jackpot.” Bell is hitting 50 points higher and has almost as many home runs in 25 games with the Miami Marlins than he did in almost 100 games in Cleveland.
Francona has clearly earned the right to walk away on his terms. Sure, there is a tiny bit up in the air if he is going to walk away. I hope he gets a chance to get healthy and is still around the organization. Considering the payroll numbers, Francona and president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti deserve credit for a competitive team on the field every year. Like so many around the game, I can’t see him walking away completely. Also, he has some investments around town, like Geraci’s Slice Shop on Prospect Avenue and his soon-to-open Steak restaurant in Tremont. He has been good for baseball, good for the players, good for the fans and good for Cleveland.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.