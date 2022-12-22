The end of this NFL regular season feels like a slow burn for Cleveland Browns fans. The loss to the Cincinnati Bengals sucked the life out of things. Yes, it is always nice to beat the Baltimore Ravens at home, but what are we all still watching for?
There’s still a tiny hope for making the playoffs. I’m hoping the team can have a better record than last season, perhaps a 9-8 final record. That will make you pull out your hair thinking about how the Browns wasted early-season games like the one against the New York Jets.
Watching Deshaun Watson over the next few weeks is the biggest reason to turn on the radio, TV or stream. All of the talk about Watson’s lawsuits seemed to fade away over the past few games. He sat out 11 games, now he is back – and he was never criminally charged. He looks to be getting better every week.
The price the Browns paid not only with money and draft picks only has one way to go when it is all said and done. They need to get to the Super Bowl. Watson’s acquisition and the expense they have taken on the field and putting the franchise in the TMZ spotlight will have long-lasting effects.
The biggest thing to watch this weekend – if the weather doesn’t dominate play – is how will Watson look with center Ethan Pocic back on the field. As of midweek, he was coming off the injured reserve. While Hjalte Froholdt has done a good job stepping up as the latest center, it does look like the running game has changed without a strong center to push defenders out of the way for the Browns’ running attack. The Browns are 2-1 in lackluster offensive performances with Watson at the helm.
The next question about the Browns is the future of the coaching staff. I don’t think the Browns will fire head coach Kevin Stefanski. All eyes are on defensive coordinator Joe Woods and special teams coach Mike Priefer. While many are hoping Woods and Priefer will be coaching somewhere else next season, I would advise seeing it when you believe it. If the Browns win out, they will have won five of the last six games. I know that is optimistic and the Browns’ defense didn’t adjust against Cincinnati. I’m not going to be surprised one way or the other on Woods. I do know that the Browns’ kick and punt return game looks a lot better with Donovan Peoples-Jones and Jerome Ford.
As for placekicker Cade York, the investment of drafting a kicker does not seem worth it today, especially when you see former Browns’ kicker and the pride of the Donna Klein Jewish Academy, Greg Joseph, kick the game-winning field goal in the biggest comeback in the history of the NFL last weekend in the Minnesota Vikings’ 36-33 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The 33-point comeback ended with his 40-yard field goal in overtime.
Nobody in their right minds believe the Browns are going to the playoffs. I will admit trying to figure out when the Browns will be eliminated has been my “Wordle” type obsession the past two weeks. Both The New York Times and Fivethirtyeight.com offer grids where you can fill out an expected outcome of every NFL game. This week’s Thursday Night Football game between the Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars can’t eliminate the Browns. But the 1% chance they are carrying into this week could be down to .07%. Yep, I am saying there is still a chance heading into the Dec. 24 game with the New Orleans Saints.
Offseason talk will not include having a first-round draft pick. As things stand today, that will not happen until 2025 because of the Watson trade. The Browns will be looking for major upgrades and it’s been fun wondering if the they could move away from the team’s longtime lakefront property. In a world with no politics and no money concerns, the Browns should be playing across the freeway from Progressive Field in a retractable stadium.
My case for a retractable stadium is super strong when you look at the expected blizzard coming when the Saints are marching in. Imaging what a forward-thinking city could do with the land where FirstEnergy Stadium sits.
It still seems like we are paying the price for slopping up a stadium when owner Art Modell moved the team to Baltimore, and we were in too big of a hurry. Leaders grabbed the most generic stadium plans possible to have a new stadium by 1999.
The stadium lease is up in 2028. You can read all the stories you want about the future of the stadium. I just hope they can come up with an idea where we can have the chance to use the building more than 15 times a year for the Browns, an occasional soccer game and a concert or two. Oh yeah, this year a couple of hockey games, including Ohio State and Michigan and the Monsters Outdoor Classic.
Cavs, Mitchell on the rise
The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to impress, especially at home. Winning 15 of their first 17 games at home is really impressive.
Donovan Mitchell has been worth it so far. Still, the bill on Mitchell will come due when the Cavs start sending the Utah Jazz unprotected first round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029. So, when the Browns are done paying off draft capital for Watson, the Cavs will start paying for Mitchell. I’m not going to worry about the fact Mitchell’s contract is up when those picks come into play. I’m hoping the Cavs will have Mitchell for a long time. If the Cavs are winning or shooting for a title, those picks will seem like a bargain, just like they did when LeBron James came home.
OSU ready for primetime?
It seems all quiet on the Ohio State Buckeyes’ front after making it into a national semifinal game on New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m. against No. 1 Georgia. OSU travels so well, I’m just wondering what the crowd will look like at the Peach Bowl.
How many times over the years have you watched OSU on the road and said that you can’t believe how well the Buckeyes’ fans travel. The loss to Michigan and playing in Georgia have fans seemingly walking on eggshells between believing in the Buckeyes and hoping they don’t get embarrassed again like the Michigan game.
I’ll keep my fingers crossed for a national championship rematch against Michigan. But, first the Buckeyes need to change a lot of minds.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.