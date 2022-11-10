Not sure if you caught the shot of Ryan Turell making his NBA G League debut Nov. 4 in Cleveland. He’s trying to become the first Orthodox Jewish player in NBA history.
He is playing for Detroit’s G league team, the Motor City Cruise, and he would be just another player, but his yarmulke stands out in his blonde hair. He didn’t score in his first game after averaging 27 points per game at Yeshiva University in New York City.
I’ll be honest, I wish that was the end of the story. But, the wasteland of places like Twitter have turned his debut into a contest with Kyrie Irving. Irving is sitting out after getting a minimum five-game suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. He sent out a link to a film that has antisemitic material. NBA commissioner Adam Silver called the tweet a “reckless decision.” Irving took down his post and apologized for the social media posting, and he also met with Silver.
Turell has made it to the G League on his own merits. The timing of both stories takes away from what Turell does on the floor. Once again, education is the answer. Fans spewing out hate on social media or trying to link the stories are what holds the world back.
Good Luck to Turell, and I look forward to seeing if Irving can use his amazing basketball talents to make the world come together, not apart.
Browns look to sink Dolphins
It was a refreshing Sunday with the bye week for the Cleveland Browns. The team is on the outside looking in at the postseason, but a win this week at Miami Nov. 13 would change the perspective of the franchise moving forward. Wet weather could be waiting for the Browns as Hurricane Nicole finds its way to South Beach.
This could be the perfect time for the Browns to double down on the performance against Cincinnati Oct. 31. They are getting healthy and it looks like defensive back Denzel Ward could be back from his concussion. The Browns will also have defensive end Chase Winovich and running back Jerome Ford back from the injured reserve. Winovich would be a welcome addition to keep Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney healthy and fresh. Ford, the rookie from Cincinnati, gives the Browns the option to have an impact at kick returner. It’s a spot where the team has gone downhill since free agent Jakeem Grant suffered a leg injury back in early August.
Could this be the right week for the Browns to sneak out a win?
The weather could play a factor as Hurricane Nicole could still be hanging around. It would be helpful in running the ball rather than passing. And it could be another big week for running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The Browns have had an extra week to get ready for this week. The Dolphins have won three straight games and could be looking ahead past the Browns.
The Buffalo Bills lost to the New York Jets opening up the AFC East last week. Bills quarterback Josh Allen hurt his elbow in that game, so it sounds like Dolphins fans feel like the path to winning the AFC East might be easier if Allen is out and they are right. As of Nov. 9 it sounded like Allen will just play through the pain.
This week’s game is also a chance for Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett to get a little revenge against the Dolphins. The former University of Florida quarterback spent last season in Miami and the clock is ticking on Brissett’s starting job because suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is eligible to practice with the team starting Nov. 14. He can play in games starting
Dec. 4. This leaves Brissett slated for two more starts after Sunday. The Browns are at Buffalo Nov. 20. If Allen is hurt, we could see former Browns quarterback Case Keenum. After that, the Browns host quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thanksgiving weekend.
Thanksgiving weekend clash awaits
Thankgiving weekend is looking like the clash of titans when both undefeated Ohio State and Michigan meet on Nov. 26. So much for the oddsmakers and 30-point predictions on Ohio State.
Mother nature doesn’t care about football. Anybody ripping the Buckeyes for a low scoring performance where quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for a game-low 76 yards didn’t watch the Northwestern game. Fifty mph wind gusts and rain coming down in full sheets would have caused problems for any offense. The Buckeyes are No. 2 in the country and Michigan is No. 3. The Buckeyes host Indiana at noon Nov. 12 at the Horsheshoe on FOX. Michigan plays Nebraska at home Nov. 12.
Cavs off to impressive start
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been off to an impressive start. They won eight straight games before falling to the Los Angeles Clippers Nov. 7, 119-117.
It’s hard to pick on this team early. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has his team believing in every game. It’s a message that has been embedded in the team since losing some close games early last season.
Donovan Mitchell has been awesome to watch on offense and his defense has more energy than it did in Utah. He clearly seems to be locked in. The guys should have picked up nine straight wins, but things went off the rails at the end of the game in Los Angeles.
The NBA infatuation with just launching three-pointers rather than setting up for a good shot when you have a lead at the end of a game is a head scratcher. The good news is that this team is only going to get better if they buy into Bickerstaff. I hope they learned from the Clippers’ loss. We are all learning everyday from this team.
Guardians have big week
It is a big week for the Cleveland Guardians.
Chris Antonetti, the president of baseball operations, was named the baseball executive of the year. Outfielder Steven Kwan was nominated for rookie of the year and manager Terry Francona was nominated for manager of the year.
Tiger nation
Finally, congratulations to the Cleveland Heights Tigers football team. They played in what some will call the greatest high school football game in Ohio history.
Heights head coach Mac Stephens has done a fantastic job. The Tigers led 41-14 at halftime, but St. Ignatius came all the way back to win in the final minute of the game.
St. Ignatius’ legionary high school football coach, Chuck Kyle, who will retire after this season, decided to go for a two-point conversion. The decision was made even with two of the best placekickers in the state to go for two points rather than tie the game at 49 all. The Wildcats made the conversion and won, 50-49.
St. Ignatius will play Lakewood St. Edward this week.
There has been a crew shooting a documentary on Kyle for Netflix, which sounds like must-see TV.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.