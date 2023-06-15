Here’s a pretty good debate if you are looking to shake up the room. Should baseball drop divisions? It is a hot topic because last week the Minnesota Twins were in first place in the American League Central and they were under .500.
In in the NBA and the NHL, the top teams make the playoffs. I didn’t see a big run on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2014 to 2018 Central Division championship T-shirts because winning the Central in the NBA means nothing. In baseball, should we just have the top American League and National League teams make the playoffs?
You could even break it down to just Major League Baseball. No American or National leagues. Now that every team plays each other in a season, you could go to the extreme. I’m against that idea. But I will say this, in Cleveland our baseball world would look a whole lot different if the Indians had not moved to the AL Central in 1994.
Under the old AL East format, the Guardians/Indians would have had the most wins in the division just five times – 1995, 1996, 2007 (tied with Boston), 2016 and 2017. Considering the club missed the playoffs from 1955 until 1995, I will always be happy that they left the AL East to join the Central because they have made the playoffs 13 times since the switch.
The entire conversation stems from the thought of trading pitcher Shane Bieber. Assuming he does not want to sign with the team after next season to become a free agent, when is the right time to make a move? Despite the fact the team is under .500, they were sitting just 1½ games back of the Twins to start the week. The hope of being a playoff contender with a bad record is just the reality of the game. In 1997, the Indians had the fourth-best record in the American League and just missed winning the World Series.
I really hope they hang on to Bieber as long as they can, but I also understand the price of the game. Strong, young pitching has the future looking very bright, with or without the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner. Now, if they can keep the streak of winning series and averaging about five runs per game since the Baltimore series, getting over .500 shouldn’t be a problem.
Big Ten scheduling oversight
I’m still trying to figure out how Ohio State and Penn State will not be scheduling “rivals” in the future. Ohio State has played Penn State every season since it joined the Big Ten in 1993. Under the new scheduling format in 2024 when UCLA and USC join the Big Ten, Ohio State will only play Michigan every year. Penn State does not have a rival. Each team will play each school, home and away, every four years.
Penn State is always a big game in Happy Valley and at the Horseshoe, I wonder if they will take another look at playing every year. The ratings are always good, and the tradition is outstanding. Michigan will play Ohio State and Michigan State every year.
Where will Cavs' Mitchell land?
We had a good talk with Sam Amico from hoopswire.com this week on my radio show about the guard Donovan Mitchell’s future with the Cavs. As long as the New York Knicks are playing basketball, rumors will fly from the Big Apple.
Amico said not to believe the hype right now or the agenda coming from the nation’s biggest media market. Yes, Mitchell’s contract is solid through the 2024-25 season. He has a player-option the following season. Mitchell thought he was going to the Knicks last season and he is from New York. But, the headlines for now seem to be premature. Unlike Bieber, if you think he’s not coming back after his contract, you need to keep open your ears – especially for everything the Cavs gave up to get him.
Happy Father's Day
Finally, let’s take a moment to thank all the fathers who spend countless hours making sports happen. The early-morning practices, the late-night practices, the sign-ups, keeping score, making sure our uniforms are clean, driving us everywhere, being a coach, being an official, making sure our uniforms fit, sitting watching our game, pacing and watching our game, watching the pros with us, helping us stay positive when things are going sideways, keeping us grounded when things are going really good, reminding us MLB baseball hitters who get three hits every 10 at-bats are called hall of famers, reminding us even Michael Jordan was cut from a team, being the family doctor with a big bag of ice, and watching the game on your phone when you can’t be there.
But most of all, telling us after the game or practice, “I love to watch you play.” Happy Father’s Day.
