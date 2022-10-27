The Cleveland Browns campaign is quickly narrowing to what appears to be a short-lived season of expectations. I’m not sure what will be scarier, the costumes we will see on national television Oct. 31 against the Cincinnati Bengals or the thought that a loss would end any hope of a postseason. Only five teams have made the playoffs starting 2-5. The numbers may change in the future because we now have a 17-game season. But the number of teams that have made the playoffs after a 2-6 start is the same as the number of touchdowns I have in the NFL. Zero. According to playoffstatus.com, the Browns have a 7% chance of making the playoffs.
Last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens was an improvement over the disaster against New England. Again, the most difficult part of watching the Browns is the use of running back Nick Chubb. I don’t get it and I don’t understand it. You can talk all you want about how the NFL is a passing league. You can talk all you want about analytics, but it doesn’t take a formula to let you know your best players need to have the ball or be on the field when the game is on the line.
Again, I am not on a bandwagon to run head coach Kevin Stefanski out of town, especially since the Browns have lost four of five games by a field goal or less. They are also playing those games with a backup quarterback until week 13. What I am saying is when Chubb has more than 18 carries, his team normally wins. I know I am using a stat to prove my point. But, logical thinking and looking with your own eyes must come into play at some point.
Here is the hardest point. The Browns have mortgaged the future with no first-round picks until 2025. Normally, when the season is over by the start of November, we can really look ahead to the draft. That is also gone this season. I really want something good to happen on Oct. 31. Maybe the team will shock us into believing again. Then again, the Bengals have found a groove after losing the first two games of the season.
I’m hard-pressed to wonder what the ultimate goal of the Browns became when they knew they lost Watson for 11 games. Just think if the suspension were six games, Watson would have been back this week against the Bengals, and making his Browns debut in the national spotlight on Monday Night Football.
If the Browns felt that the goal is to make the playoffs this year knowing that Jacoby Brissett was going to be the starting quarterback for the first 11 games, then you have to wonder what the future of the coaching staff will be at the end of the season. Even worse, what will the team look like after Oct. 31 with a bye week afterward. Reports of the team yelling at each other in the locker room after the Oct. 23 loss will either inspire or destroy the rest of the season. A team that is arguing from within is not a good sign that the coach has things under control.
Let’s throw in this fun fact, too. Nov. 1 is the NFL trade deadline and the Browns’ future is now in Houston, where the Texans are probably sitting on a top five pick in the NFL Draft if the Browns continue to lose. Keep your eyes open to see if running back Kareem Hunt from Willoughby South High School gets traded. The Browns’ forgotten third-down rusher has been lost in the shadows. He wanted to be traded at the start of the season, so let’s see if he gets his wish. Replacing him for a first-round pick is a pipe dream, but if the Browns get a third-round pick, that would be a victory for the front office.
Buckeyes head to Happy Valley
The Ohio State University took the week off and the first two quarters Oct. 22 before pushing past Iowa for a 44-point win at Ohio Stadium. Quarterback C.J. Stroud’s ability to place the football in the right spot is simply magical. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 286 yards and four touchdowns – to multiple receivers.
The Buckeyes are 7-0 and around a two-touchdown favorite against Penn State Oct. 29. It has to be because the game is in State College, Pa. Michigan rocked Penn State in Arbor Ann two weeks ago, turning up the heat with 25 points in the second half.
A little less than a year ago, Penn State and former Medina High School quarterback Drew Allar looked like Ben Roethlisberger ending Cleveland Heights’ season last year in the playoffs. Allar probably won’t play against Ohio State because the Nittany Lions are still starting Sean Clifford. Allar should be the future of Penn State football. If he lives up to his potential, he will be somebody’s NFL quarterback. He is one of the best high school players I’ve watched live in 30-plus years of covering high school football.
Prep football playoffs begin
Speaking of high school. Congrats to our area high school football teams that made the playoffs. There are seven divisions in 28 regions across the state and each region has 16 teams making the playoffs.
The big one in our area will be Solon looking to avenge a week 1 loss to Hudson at Hudson. Lorain is also at Cleveland Heights. Mayfield travels to Austintown Fitch. Hawken heads to Youngstown Ursuline. Kenston plays University School at Euclid. Aurora makes its way to Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy. Geneva plays Gilmour in the schools’ first night playoff game in history. All games are Oct. 28. Some games are available on Spectrum Stream.
Grunfeld coming to JCC Book Fest
I am really excited for the Mandel JCC Book Festival because Dan Grunfeld will be one of the featured speakers. His father played in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and the then-Kansas City Kings.
He has worked in the front office for the Knicks and Washington Wizards for almost 30 years. Dan Grunfeld wrote a book called, “By the Grace of the Game,” which is the story of his father, Ernie. He tells the story of what his family went through as a next generation NBA player whose family survived the Holocaust. I was honored to be asked to moderate a talk with Dan at 11 a..m. March 12 , 2023. Tickets are available at mandeljcc.org.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.