The Cleveland Browns are two games into what feels like the longest preseason ever. The season opener on Sept. 10 against Cincinnati can’t get here fast enough, especially with injuries piling up.
Myles Garrett is dealing with a foot issue, while Denzel Ward had an illness early this week. They lost offensive lineman Jack Conklin to concussion protocol. The injuries that really sting are wideout Marquise Goodwin who has blood clots, and defensive ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas who are dealing with knee issues. Also, the team will lose linebacker Jacob Phillips for a second straight year with a torn pectoral muscle.
Here is what have we learned through the first two preseason games other than a power outage at the Pro Football Hall of Fame game and a rain delay in the lone preseason game at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson looked really comfortable against the Washington Commanders in the first drive and his only drive of the game. He and the offensive line looked like they had better rhythm. He was a quarterback with a plan and a way to look effective. I say this knowing they didn’t get any points on the starters’ only drive of the season. It’s a big positive and the Browns will only go as far as Watson will take them.
Everybody is all over kicker Cade York. If they didn’t pick him last year in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, his two misses this preseason would not be as big a deal. The coaching staff has had his back, but you have to wonder if they will bring in another kicker to camp to put more pressure on him. I’m not sure if that is a good idea. All fans want is to make sure the Browns can win games when things come down to the wire. The job is his, he just needs to silence the critics and the best way to do that is put the ball through the uprights. He has the leg and now he needs to make us stop talking about his misses.
It looks like receiver Elijah Moore is really going to make an impact. His ribs took a hit against Washington, but if he lives up to the hype, this will be two years in a row that General Manager Andrew Berry hit the jackpot in getting quality wideouts. The first was with receiver Amari Cooper.
You likely didn’t see many starters when the Browns played the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 17. The Browns will wind down the preseason in Kansas City on Aug. 26.
Guardians have bright future
No matter what happens to the Cleveland Guardians, the future is super bright on the hill. Logan Allen, Tanner Bibee and Gavin Williams should make us smile in the future. Rookies like Bibee and Allen will give the 2023 ever-changing rotation 100 plus innings with ERA’s of three runs or less.
Williams, who will end up with half the innings of Bibee and Allen, has started with numbers reflecting Cleveland baseball hall of famers. In Williams’ back-to-back starts against the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, he inked his name in the record books. He had 10 or more strikeouts in back-to-back starts.
Only two other pitchers have reached that goal in this town – Herb Score in 1995 and Bob Feller in 1936. Through his first 10 starts, he has not thrown 100 pitches in any game. In his first three starts in August, he has 28 strikeouts against 65 batters. He’s only allowed three earned runs. If we can stop looking at the Guards’ record and games back in the AL Central, there really is something special going on here.
Hawken's Mangini is a player to watch
High school football kicks off this weekend around the state. It was good to see that Hawken School’s Luke Mangini is picking up some preseason buzz.
The 6-foot, 200-pound linebacker and running back is the son of former Browns head coach Eric Mangini and Julie (Shapiro) Mangini. Don’t let that fool you. It’s hard not to watch Mark Iammarino’s team and not notice Mangini is in on almost every play. His last name might grab your attention, but his work ethic will earn your respect as a young man making a name on his own.
Local Little League connection
If you are watching the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., you might see some familiar faces. The Columbus suburb of New Albany made the pinnacle of baseball tournaments for those 12-and-under.
New Albany sixth grader Eddie Bloch is on the team. His father, Michael Bloch, grew up in South Euclid, and Eddie’s grandparents, Ileen and Mickey Bloch, live in Lyndhurst.
There’s another connection as Cleveland Jewish News Editor Bob Jacob coached his son, Danny, and Michael Bloch 30 years ago when they played in the South Euclid Boys Baseball League. Everything comes back to Cleveland.
Busy week in the community
It’s been a busy last 10 days and plenty of thanks go all the way around. I had the chance to emcee some really special events around town.
First was the Ben Curtis Foundation golf outing. It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since the Kent State University graduate won the 2003 British Open. Ben Curtis and his wife, Candace Curtis, do an amazing job with their charity. They work with local school districts to help families that do not have food to eat on the weekends. The number of kids who don’t see a meal from Friday lunch at school to Monday breakfast at school is what prompted the Curtises to have “Birdie Bags” sent home from school on Friday’s.
I also had a chance to pay it forward by emceeing the Lifebanc’s Gift of Life Walk and Run at Blossom Music Center. More than 80 teams participated in this year’s event. The main goal is to help support education and awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation.
My brother, Bruce, was a double lung recipient in 2005, before he passed away. Being a donor is really easy. Just say “yes” when they ask you at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles or sign up at lifebanc.org.
I also spoke at Case Western Reserve University’s “Giving Kids Hope” event in Richfield. The charity focuses on the amazing work researchers are doing at CWRU. All the money raised goes straight into finding cures for diseases that affect the liver (glycogen storage disease), lungs and pancreas (cystic fibrosis), and polycystic kidney disease. We have some brilliant minds in Cleveland doing amazing work.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.