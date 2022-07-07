It seems odd that USC and UCLA will join the Big Ten Conference sometime after the 2024 season. When the news hit last week, it became the beginning of the end for the PAC-12 Conference. Earlier this week, stories emerged that as many as six PAC-12 teams could jump to the Big 12. It will probably leave us with four Power Conferences in big-time college football.
There will be questions about Notre Dame, Oregon and Washington jumping to the Big Ten. Notre Dame has always been a natural fit. It is molded of tradition like Ohio State and Michigan. Notre Dame plays in the Atlantic Coast Conference for most other sports. The Irish are in the Big Ten for men’s ice hockey.
Landing USC and UCLA is a big deal for the Big Ten. Los Angeles is the second-biggest media market in the country. It helps drive the Big Ten Network. BTN’s media rights are getting ready to be reworked and announced. The Big Ten landing the two Southern California schools is really big because it now gives the Big Ten schools in cities that cover the biggest markets. New York is the biggest market and Rutgers plays in the New York market. Northwestern and Illinois have the Chicago market covered. Philadelphia is No. 4 and that is Penn State territory. Don’t be surprised if the Big Ten goes after Cal or Stanford. The Bay area is the sixth-largest market.
The fifth-largest market is Dallas and that area is all about the Southeastern Conference, with Texas moving in.
What does this really mean?
It means greed no longer needs to hide in a shadowy corner. Name, image and likeness also proved that universities can find a way to get top student athletes paid without leaving a bag of cash in a crumpled up fast-food bag. This is all about money.
I’m sure sometime soon we will hear the president of a university say, “We really liked State U because they hold students to same high academic standards that we do. We love the fact they uphold the traditions like our other member institutions. State U also reflects the commitment to being a research university.” Book it. I have heard it before.
Good luck to the logistics experts trying to figuring out a good way to schedule the east-west midweek games for volleyball. It is cute to think someone is asking, “When do these student-athletes have time to go to class?” Those days are gone. Players may love the game when they first start playing, but as you can see, it’s all business now. Division I athletes have known this for decades.
Behind the decisions to have those schools merge or move conferences are the television networks. FOX and ESPN lead the way. ESPN has a new 10-year deal with the SEC starting in 2024 after getting the exclusive rights from CBS. Notre Dame’s deal with NBC makes them a player, too. The network and Notre Dame have a $15 million a year deal that wraps up in 2025. FOX jumped into college football head first as it is also the majority owner of the Big Ten Network.
New players like Amazon and Apple TV make the stakes higher when it comes to competition to get the rights to broadcast college athletics. It also drives up the price to acquire the rights.
It’s the wild west. I think the frantic actions to find a way to play games during the COVID-19 pandemic broke all the traditional molds. The Power 5 (soon to be four) conferences have all the control. I’m not sure if that is good or not. Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith told cleveland.com that OSU thought of leaving the Big Ten to play an independent schedule and start an Ohio State TV network.
I’m looking forward to seeing what the Big Ten looks like after the storm settles. It’s still difficult to explain to kids why they call it the Big Ten when the conference has 14 schools and will have at least 16 schools. It’s really funny when you think about it. In the future, the Big Ten really could stand for $10 billion. Who knows what the next media rights deal could be worth?
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.