The Columbus Blue Jackets are reaching across traditional enemy lines in Franklin County to try to build a winner for new head coach Mike Babcock, who signed a two-year deal last week. He’s spent 17 seasons in the NHL and his winning percentage of .608 is third all-time in NHL history.
Babcock could benefit from the team picking two Michigan Wolverines in the NHL draft June 28 and June 29. The Jackets selected center Adam Fantilli, the NCAA’s top player last season, and his college line mate Gavin Brindley in this year’s draft. Fantilli was selected third overall, while Brindley was picked No. 34, the second pick in the second round.
If things work out, that would give the Jackets’ roster two more Wolverines. Last season, Columbus had forward Kent Johnson and defensemen Zach Werenski and Nick Blankenburg. Should all five be on the roster, Babcock could have an all-Michigan line on the ice. You could call it the Blue Jackets’ version of the “Fab Five.” Odds are slim, but it’s fun to think about it.
Did Cavs add enough through draft?
The Cleveland Cavaliers started off the NBA free agency period June 30 with a bang by acquiring Miami sharpshooter Max Strus in a three-way trade. They also landed Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang and kept Caris LeVert in a two-year contract.
Strus is a part of a three-way trade sending Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and a second-round draft pick to San Antonio. When it is all said and done, the Cavs did what they needed to do. They needed a shooter to add to the starting lineup. Miami gets a second-round draft pick in 2026.
The question is will that be enough to help the Cavs win in the playoffs. On paper the deals make them look like a better team. I’m still wondering how much time head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will have to show this team is heading in the right direction.
Early this week, I talked to former NBA player and analyst Brad Sellers, who is the mayor of Warrensville Heights, about the offseason moves. He said he thinks the Cavs are still missing a player who fills a roll that is more meaningful than stats.
“There is always a person (player) who keeps everybody honest here,” Sellers told me on my radio show on 92.3 The Fan. “In this business you can fool yourself to think you are getting it done, when you are not getting it done. The heart and soul guy is the one who checks everybody. He keeps it very real for everybody and I’m not sure when I look at that roster, I don’t see that guy”.
The Cavs look like they need a leader beyond Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. It’s amazing how little faith fans have in the Cavs after having a successful regular season, but falling out of the playoffs in just five games to the New York Knicks.
Can Cleveland be next for NASCAR circuit?
Could NASCAR be coming to Cleveland?
After watching the Chicago road race last weekend, it doesn’t seem as impossible as it did just a few weeks ago. On television, the race in the streets of Chicago looked successful, especially for the Northeast Ohio-based team of Kaulig Racing, whose driver, Justin Haley, took second in the Chicago Street Course.
There are some rumblings Cleveland would like to get a shot at a race that could hit the downtown streets of Cleveland. In the past, open-wheel racing has made its way to the landing strips at Burke Lakefront Airport. NASCAR can now look at Chicago to see the pros and cons of trying to run stock cars in a race around city streets.
PGA Tour Champions headed to Akron
Speaking of Kaulig, the PGA Tour Champions in Akron was rebranded to the Kaulig Companies Championship starting this year. It will be held at Firestone Country Club from July 12 to July 16. The tournament seems to have a different feel as it’s more of an event with golf, concerts, food trucks and interactive areas. Tickets start at just $25 and those under 18 are admitted free.
Browns Stadium talk continues
The Cleveland Browns were hoping funds from the state budget would include money for a land bridge connecting downtown to Cleveland Browns Stadium above the Shoreway. However, the funding did not make it to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk. It’s doesn’t feel like a major setback because the city was still taking public input on the land bridge project.
The Browns would like to make improvements to their home and talk is they would need at least $2 billion to build a new, covered stadium in Northeast Ohio. The current direction to fix issues of the stadium is about $1 billion.
I’ll ask this question over and over again: Why would any plans for a stadium in Cleveland not include a roof – retractable or not. Using a taxpayer-based building fewer than 20 times a year seems like a major waste of money. When I say 20 times, I am being generous.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.