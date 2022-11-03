Hocus pocus. It was not an optical illusion what you witnessed on the last night of October. The Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski seem to have some sport of spell over the Cincinnati Bengals. Stefanski is 5-0 against the Bengals in his three years as head coach.
Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow seems to fall into a trance against Cleveland as he is 0-4. The Browns moved to 3-5 and the Bengals fell to 4-4 with the Browns’ 32-13 win Oct. 31 at FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland.
The Bengals picked the wrong night to have a bad game. It was bigger than just not having Ja’Marr Chase on the field. The questions that plagued the Browns for the past four weeks creeped over to the opposite sidelines.
Why didn’t the Bengals run against the Browns? Other teams found that to be the elixir in the past four games. Cincinnati had just 10 carries against the Browns. Running back Joe Mixon had eight attempts and mustered up just 27 yards.
The trick play that the Browns ran by using receiver Amari Cooper to throw a pass for the first time since high school, backfired with an interception. But that is one of the few things that went wrong for the Browns in front of the national television audience. The 25-0 lead the Browns jumped out to in the third quarter was the most solid performance the team put together all season. Clevelanders held their breath when Stefanski opted to take a penalty in the second quarter rather than kick an extra point. He then used the gained yardage to run his best player one yard to give the Browns an early 8-0 lead. The conversion was the end of running back Nick Chubb’s first of two touchdowns of the night.
The star running back had 101 yards on 23 carries. When Chubb runs the ball more than 18 times, the Browns have won 13 of their last 16 games. It was Chubb’s 27th game with 100 or more yards rushing. The Browns are 19-8 in those games.
They are the stats that fans look at and say the coaching staff should just watch what they are watching. Run the ball signs gave fans a good laugh during the game and those watching on TV.
I’m not sure if it was because it was a Monday night game, but it was a late-arriving crowd. The stadium didn’t seem to have the early buzz, but the crowd that made it had a great time. Funny how that works when you win.
The Browns now have life. Before the game, the odds to make the postseason were just 5% with a Monday night record of 2-5 before the game, according to playoffstatus.com. After the win, the Browns jumped to 12%.
The frustrating part of the website is that every team that is 4-4 is anywhere from a 55% down to 33% chance of making the postseason. All 4-4 teams control their own destiny. The Bengals still control their destiny. The Browns do not. The loss to the Jets will haunt this team all year.
The Browns have a bye week before facing Miami. The Bengals will host Carolina Nov. 6 before a week off.
OSU wears down Penn State
Plenty of fans said that Ohio State needed a challenge. They got it for three quarters against Penn State.
Tell me that the Buckeyes, JT Tuimoloau isn’t destined for shampoo commercials. The Ohio State defensive end is the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and Bednarik Award Player of the Week. Tuimoloau finished with six tackles, including three tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, one pass break-up, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 44-31 victory Oct. 29 at State College. It was the best defensive performance of the year by a Buckeye.
Ohio State is at Northwestern Nov. 5 in a noon kickoff.
I still think we are just waiting for the heavyweight match-up between Ohio State and Michigan on Thanksgiving weekend.
Prep teams advance in playoffs
Congratulations to the Shaker Heights High School girls field hockey team for advancing to the Ohio High School Athletic Association state final four this weekend. The Red Raiders defeated Hudson, 2-1, to earn the right to face Worthington in a state semifinal.
Boys football rolls on with a huge match-up in the second round. The lights will be on at Cedar and Lee roads Nov. 4 when the Cleveland Heights Tigers face Cleveland St. Ignatius in a Division 1, Region 1 game.
The winter sports season has started as well, with boys and girls basketball, boys and girls wrestling, ice hockey, swimming and diving, gymnastic and bowling are all gearing up.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.