The Cleveland Browns have just one preseason game left when the Chicago Bears travel to FirstEnergy Stadium Aug. 27. We finally have clarity on the Deshaun Watson situation. The NFL and Watson settled on an 11-game suspension. He was also fined $5 million and must prove to the league that he is getting help for actions revolving around breaking the league’s code of conduct policy. Watson was accused, but never criminally charged with sexual misconduct allegations.
The Watson story is dormant until he returns to the team to practice sometime after week six. This is assuming we have no new allegations. He has one civil trial that will happen after the season. The quarterback settled with 23 of 24 accusers before going to civil court. Watsons’ former team, the Houston Texans, settled with 30 massage therapists over the situation.
The drama will start again when Watson is expected to make his Browns debut against his former team at Houston in week 13.
The football question for the Browns will be who will be under center for the first 11 games. The team has been talking the talk for Jacoby Brissett. All he needs is an average showing against the Bears to lock up the job. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has held his ground in his trust for the Browns’ backup quarterback. After watching the preseason, the Browns have a glaring hole at wide receiver and an abundance of running backs. It sure feels like a trade is on the horizon before the season starts.
Burrow preparing to play in Paycor stadium
In the meantime, in Cincinnati, it’s business as usual for the Bengals. Part of the business will be to call Paul Brown Stadium Paycor Stadium. The defending AFC champion sold the naming rights earlier this month. The Bengals have lost their two preseason games and play the Los Angeles Rams at home Aug. 27. Quarterback Joe Burrow has not played in either preseason game since having his appendix removed July 26.
Burrow looked good at a team practice last week at Paycor. He’s been participating in full practices since Aug. 17. The Bengals open the season Sept. 11 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Guardians look for dry weather in stretch run
In honor of the late CJN Columnist Les Levine, I ask this question. How come the Cleveland Browns have a tarp that covers the entire field, but the Cleveland Guardians don’t? It’s more of a real question than a “how come quickie,” which was Les’ trademark. The Browns managed to play an entire preseason game one week after a concert and heavy rain at home Aug. 20. Just a few blocks away, the team that is used to dealing with rain issues had to postpone again against the Chicago White Sox in the aftermath of an Elton John concert there the week before. The field was re-sodded after the concert and the field was unplayable after that morning’s downpour.
The Guardians are flirting with a playoff spot, but Mother Nature wants nothing to do with dating them. She has been in the shower most of the season. The team has a league-high 12 postponements, with 10 of those being at home. The schedule looks super odd with a five-game series against the Minnesota Twins in September and a six-game series against the Kansas City Royals in October. They will play the Twins from Sept. 9 to Sept. 19 in eight of their 11 games. It should be the difference maker in who wins the American League Central Division.
Tennis in the Land returns to Cleveland
Tennis anyone?
The top women’s tennis players in the world are taking center stage where music stars normally have the spotlight. It is amazing how they can transform Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in the Flats in downtown Cleveland into a world-class tennis court. Running through Aug. 27, Tennis in the Land has been showcasing the top 32 players. This hidden gem is in its second year of an eight-year contract. It is more than just watching tennis, there is also an interactive tennis village, where fans can meet and greet with the players and get interactive with speed-of-serve competitions.
OSU, Michigan will 'Faceoff on the Lake'
Speaking of makeshift venues, FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, will bring Ohio State and Michigan to the shores of Lake Erie on Feb. 18, 2023. It’s not for football, but for hockey. This is the second time these two teams have played in an outdoor venue in Cleveland. Back in 2012, Progressive Field hosted both teams in a sellout.
The event is called “Faceoff on the Lake.” The Browns would be well-served to let area youth and college hockey teams play on the ice before the two college teams play. It would also be cool to have figure skating and an open skate for fans to have a chance to be a part of the event.
Now, it would be even better to have Ohio Stadium host the Columbus Blue Jackets in a NHL New Year’s Day Winter Classic game. The thought of trying to get 100,000-plus fans to Columbus to see the Jackets play outside is pretty awesome. It would probably have to be against the Detroit Red Wings to draw fans from Detroit or the Pittsburgh Penguins. Pulling that off would be another “Miracle on Ice.”
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.