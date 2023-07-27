The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals have both opened training camp. The Browns arrived in West Virginia July 21 to practice at the Greenbriar resort. Head coach Kevin Stefanski’s crew and the New York Jets got a jump start on the season because they will play in the Hall of Fame Game Aug. 10 in Canton.
Team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslem, who also own the Columbus Crew, met with the media July 24, saying they are happy with the progress and maturing process of quarterback Deshaun Watson.
“I think he has learned a lot about himself and what he can and can’t do,” Jimmy Haslem told reporters in West Virginia. “I think he’s learned who you can trust and who you can’t trust. I think Deshaun has always been humble. I think he’s even more humble. And I’ll be honest, I think the time away from football, the time away from teammates, etc., he now values that more than he ever has – not that he didn’t before.
“You can see Deshaun, who’s always been a leader and last year was in an awkward scenario – was he going to be here? Was he not going to be here? Jacoby (Brissett) was a pretty good leader in his own right. He was kind of in never-ever land, and this year you can see him emerging as a team leader. He’s definitely one of the hardest workers on the team, so we’re excited.”
Browns’ fans always get a little antsy about where the team will play in the future because stadium issues have been a hot-button topic this offseason.
The Haslams are saying all the right things about playing in a renovated Cleveland Browns stadium. The project to redo the lakefront area had a hiccup with the new state budget. The team has hopes for a land bridge connecting downtown Cleveland to the stadium. Funding did not make the final draft that landed on Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk.
Dee Haslem told the media the success they have seen with a new soccer stadium in Columbus has helped them understand the big picture – that the stadium is more than just a sports venue.
“We’re really working hard with the city (of Cleveland) and the county (Cuyahoga) and the state to work out a plan to continue to develop and remodel our stadium on the lakefront,” she said. “So, we’re working through it. I mean, it’s really complex, really hard, a lot of details and we look forward to continuing our conversations with the city on how we develop the lakefront. We think we’re an integral part of the lakefront, a really important part, and we want to be part of the process.”
Jimmy Haslem delivered the message Browns’ fans wanted to hear about playing in Cleveland and left the door open for a new stadium.
“The only thing Dee and I would say for sure is we’re not leaving northeastern Ohio, OK,” he said. “That’s for sure. Our preference is to be on the lakefront. But you have to see how things play out. It will be fluid and there will be bumps on the road, and it may be different in three months than it is now.”
Let’s be really honest. Having an outdoor stadium that is only used 10 to 15 times a season seems like a massive waste of money. Cleveland needs a roof on a stadium basically used for football. I’m not getting into the argument over who’s writing the check for a new stadium. But, I will say the folks in Minnesota look pretty smart paying off the bill for US Bank Stadium 20 years early by selling gambling pull tabs.
The Browns will have eight open practices to the fans in Berea.
In Cincinnati, the two-time defending AFC North champion will hold 10 free and open to the public practices at the Kettering Health Practice Fields located just west of Paycor Stadium.
Singer a football champion
Brook Singer, a kicker and wide receiver from Orange High School in the Cleveland suburb of Pepper Pike, picked up some hardware last weekend.
Singer’s New York Wolves won the Women’s Football Alliance Division 2 championship l at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The 21-0 win over Oklahoma City is the team’s first championship.
MLS' Messi makes debut
MLS fans are loving the fact Lionel Messi has made his debut for Inter Miami CF. His game-winning goal against Cruz Azul was one of the biggest stories last weekend.
He is such a huge story in the soccer world. It’s good news for FC Cincinnati, which will face Miami in Miami for a US Cup match Aug. 23. Then they will host the superstar in Ohio on Oct. 7.
Bummer for Columbus Crew fans because Miami already played at lower.com field in Columbus in April, prior to Messi’s arrival.
Cystic fibrosis golf tourney success
A big thank you to all of those who participated in the 50th annual Cystic Fibrosis Golf Outing at Firestone Country Club in Akron earlier this week. Back in 2006, the event was renamed for my brother, Bruce, who passed away in 2005.
Since the name change to the Bruce Baskin Cystic Fibrosis Golf Classic, the event has raised more than $3 million. But more than that, the disease had an average life expectancy of just 28 years. Now, with funds raised at events like the golf outing, those with CF can expect to live into their 50s and longer. It’s been amazing to see the progress since my brothers passing.
