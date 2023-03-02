There is no place like home. The question is where will home be for the Cleveland Browns in 2029? The lease for the team at FirstEnergy Stadium is up in 2028. It’s a scary thought for Browns’ fans who have lived through stadium issues before. You might remember the one when the state of Maryland and city of Baltimore stole the Browns back in 1994. It’s always good to remember your city’s history when the Baltimore Colts moved in the middle of the night to Indianapolis. But, I have let that go.
This time, the fears of the team leaving Cleveland only go as far as the suburbs. Earlier this week, the story heated up. NEOTransblog reported the Browns want a new stadium and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb wants community input before moving forward on a new stadium.
Seems too simple.
Both sound like good starting blocks to fans and taxpayers alike. The report sights a study done by the Haslem Sports Group that FirstEnergy Stadium was built quickly and poorly. I think most will agree with that statement, especially since the stadium has already needed one renovation.
Let’s be really honest. We sit 68,000 people on a building built on a landfill and only use it around 10 to 20 times a year. The great history of the building is that it has been home to zero NFL playoff games. It’s not my stadium, it’s not my father’s stadium and I won’t shed a tear if they move out of the building.
The land could be used for so many better things, including housing, recreation and brining life to the lake shore. It’s hard not to go to Chicago and look at how they use the lakefront. You think this is what happens when city planners think forward.
Speaking of Chicago, along with Buffalo and a number of other NFL cities are playing the new stadium game. The Browns appear to have an owner who is willing to put some of his money into a new stadium project. On the surface that sounds great. In reality, fans will end up paying more in the back end if the majority of the money comes from ownership. Just look at Nationwide Arena in Columbus to see the path to a private venue after taxpayers said no.
I’m not sure how this is going to play out. The Browns should want to get moving on this project. I don’t blame them. If the Haslem Sports Group decides that it wants to build and Bibb wants to play hardball over city land downtown, he could look like a fool if the team moves out of downtown. From what I have been told, the Browns want to stay downtown, so they need to figure this out.
The blog talks about building a new stadium on Lakeside Avenue, where the FBI Building and buildings like WKYC Studios sit. It would create a new district for a stadium, east of Erieview Tower.
The Browns are saying that they are committed to FirstEnergy Stadium. The mayor’s office wants community input.
Let’s get real on the entire story. First question is who is going to pay for a new stadium? Both the city and Browns need to be realistic about any new taxes because nobody wants new taxes. The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd hit the nail on the head a few weeks ago when he wrote the money for a new stadium should come from sports gaming revenue that has just hit the state.
Reports say the Minnesota Vikings’ new stadium will be paid off 20 years early through the sale of electronic gaming pull tabs. Our new state gaming money seems a little harder to use, especially if it’s earmarked for education.
The next building needs to be something the region can be proud of. Remember the first time you walked into then-Jacobs Field? The next venue needs to have a retractable roof. I’m not a huge fan of domed stadiums, but looking at FirstEnergy Stadium sitting empty every time I drive by, it seems like a giant waste. If you need to see the advantages, look at all the events Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis hosts outside of football.
I can only imagine what the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission could bring in with a stadium that can plan without having to worry about the weather.
Nobody wants to hear about political red tape and complaining. Nobody wants to read that the city and the Browns can’t work together. We lived through that once and we still haven’t recovered. Let’s hope that news of this week is a conversation starter rather than another ego setback for our region.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.