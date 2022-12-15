Two teams headed in two different directions. The scary part was on Oct. 31, you would not have believed this was the route to and from the playoffs.
Back on Halloween, the Cleveland Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 32-13. The Bengals were 4-4 and looked like they might be feeling that Super Bowl hangover that so many teams linger on after losing the big game.
The Browns walked off the field feeling good. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett, running back Nick Chubb and company owned the Bengals for the fourth straight time and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow without Ja’Marr Chase is a very beatable team. Also remember that the Browns had10 sacks over the last two meetings and things looked like the Battle of Ohio was won on the shores of Lake Erie.
This wasn’t “War and Peace.” This turned out to be a Scooby-Doo novel. In the end, Velma is about to pull the mask off the ghost to reveal Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is the bad guy. In this week’s story, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is filling in for Fred. Taylor says, “I knew it was you all along.” Stefanski says, “I would have gotten away with it if it wasn’t for you meddling kids.” Scooby-Doo says to Shaggy, “Re Raggy, (in Scooby voice) hee hee hee hee.”
The Bengals are the real deal as long as they stay healthy. They had a game plan and it worked. They protected Burrow, allowing only one sack. They abused the Browns’ bad tackling with 136 yards on the ground led by Joe Mixon’s 96 yards. But most importantly, they did it playing without Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd at wideout. They threw to Chase and he answered with 10 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown.
The Bengals walked away from Paycor Stadium Dec. 11 with a convincing 23-10 victory and are heading toward the playoffs with one month to go in the season.
There’s good news for the Browns.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson looked better in his second game back after not playing for two seasons. However, the rest of this is bad.
The Bengals attacked Chubb, holding him to just 34 yards. Cincy created good match-ups for Chase and exploited the Browns’ secondary time and time again. It’s another week where Browns fans are questioning defensive coordinator Joe Woods. Listening to the outside noise and his fate, it seems to be sealed at the end of the season.
This was not a good week for Stefanski, either. He is taking major heat for setting the tone of the game on the Browns’ first drive. The first drive is something he has been praised for all season. But on fourth down and one yard to go for a first down from the Bengals’ 25-yard line, Stefanski outsmarted himself. If it worked, Browns fans would have cheered him for having chutzpah.
Thinking about the play again, I’m sure in his mind it’s one of his favorite quotes: “I would like to have that one over.”
Stefanski had plenty of options on that play.
He could have used kicker Cade York in an attempt to give the Browns an early three-point lead. He could have used his $230-million quarterback to run the ball one yard and pick up a first down. Even if the Bengals’ defense came through, outsiders would have just said that Watson was still working off the rust of not playing for so long. He could have handed the ball off to one of the league’s best running backs, knowing that if Chubb gets stuffed, at least you used one of the best.
Nope, Stefanski got really cute. As we have seen all year, quarterback Jacoby Brissett, now the backup quarterback, had been really good on third and fourth down and one. So Stefanski opts to take out his franchise quarterback .... doesn’t run the ball .... and instead asks an ice-cold Brissett to come off the bench to try to connect with Donovan Peoples-Jones in the end zone. What does Brissett do? He overthrows Peoples-Jones in the end zone. That set the tone for the game. The Browns were also penalized for almost 100 yards.
The Bengals figured out what so many teams have understood since the Browns returned in 1999. Just play football, and the Browns will make enough mistakes and you will win.
Cincinnati is looking for help from the Browns this week when they host the Baltimore Ravens Dec. 17 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Ravens will be without injured quarterback Lamar Jackson for the 4:30 p.m. game that will be televised on the NFL Network.
Watson will make his home debut against the AFC North-co-leading Ravens. You have to wonder after months of controversy how Browns’ fans will react to his first home game.
There are still plenty of questions for the Browns over the final four weeks. Can they finish strong with an above .500 record? How will Watson improve? Will Stefanski be able to show he can lead this team and grow with Watson when it appears there is no hope for the playoffs? Will defensive coordinator Woods and special teams coach Mike Prefier be asked to coach again next year?
It has been a roller-coaster season. I’m sure plenty of fans are ready to get off the ride. The problem is the NFL Draft is normally the next ride to go on, but the Browns don’t have a first-round pick until 2025 so it’s going to be a long offseason.
Meantime in Cincinnati, the playoff picture looks bright. Burrow has made a case for being named league MVP.
The Bengals travel to Tampa Bay Dec. 18 to face a very beatable Tom Brady and the Bucs. Then it’s off to New England before coming home for two tough games against the Buffalo Bills and the Ravens. Winning the next two games will take some of the heat off those last two games.
I’m looking forward to more Burrow over the next few weeks.
As for the Browns, “Rut-row, Shaggy, Rut-row.”
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.