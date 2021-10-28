The Cleveland Browns will need to answer the Baker Mayfield question soon, but not the contract question. Can we please table that argument for the offseason? Mayfield is good for the next three seasons in Cleveland if the Browns want to “franchise tag” him two years in a row.

We know thanks to Jay Glazer from Fox Sports not only does Mayfield have a torn labrum in his non-throwing left shoulder, but there is a fracture in the bone, too. All reports are that he will need surgery at some point. If he is going to wait and is not going to play Sunday, the Browns should have put him on the injured reserve list last week. You can come back from the IR after three games.

We all know Mayfield is a tough player and Browns’ fans appreciate it. His status is still up in the air for the game with the Steelers Oct. 31 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mayfield said Oct. 27, it’s “absolutely” possible he could return after just missing the one game.

We did get good news earlier this week. It looks like the Browns will have all five starters on the offensive line back for the Steelers. Lineman Jack Conklin was back on the practice field as was running back Nick Chubb. That’s great news for either Mayfield or Case Keenum, whoever is the quarterback.

The Browns’ schedule looks super tough down the road. All six games in the AFC North are straight ahead. They have road games at New England and Green Bay, and home games with the Raiders and Lions.

Les, we miss you

It was an honor to be at a packed house at the Marriott Key Center last week to see the late Les Levine inducted into the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame. His wife, Allison, and his brothers, Stu and Bill, spoke on his behalf. I have the honor of taking over Les’ column on these pages.

There were so many remarkable stories about Les’ contributions to the local sports scene in Cleveland. I am sure he would have been humbled to know he was being inducted with 2003 British Open Champion Ben Curtis and former Cleveland Cavaliers’ Larry Nance Sr. and Zydrunas Ilgauskas.

I was glad to hear there will be a celebration of life for Les in the future. Watching his family speak is a reminder of the importance of an in-person shiva. I feel like so many families have been cheated out of traditional grieving and healing over the last two years.

I know that Les would laugh at the thought of me writing about shivas in this column. I will leave it like this … of all the columns I have written about shiva, this is the most recent. Les, we miss you.

Thanks, Illinois, we didn’t need that

Illinois sucked the life out of this week’s Ohio State-Penn State match-up. The Fighting Illini beat Penn State in nine overtimes Oct. 23, 20-18. The loss cost Penn State 13 spots in The Associated Press college football poll. Penn State is ranked 20th, while Ohio State is fifth.

Ohio State has ripped through the last four games with no mercy. The Buckeyes are averaging just under 50 points per game. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has 14 touchdown passes and no interceptions in the last month. TreVeyon Henderson is going to shatter Maurice Clarett’s rookie touchdown record. Clarett had 18 TD’s in 2002, Henderson already has 14 and we are still in October.

Wide receiver Chris Olave only had two catches in last week’s 54-7 win over Indiana. One was a touchdown leaving him just four touchdowns behind David Boston’s career mark of 34 touchdowns.

Bengals’ fans have plenty to roar about

We have all been looking in the wrong place all season. The mystery of the AFC North was hidden behind a three-minute span in a week two game in Chicago.

The Bears lead 17-3. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow found himself in rare air. Rather than finding receivers like Ja’Mar Chase or Tyler Boyd, Burrow found the Bears. In that short window, the Southeast Ohio native managed to throw three interceptions that turned into three puny points that left the Bengals trailing 20-3 in the fourth quarter.

Burrow managed to lead the Bengals to two more touchdowns by the end of the game, but the damage was done. Chicago turned a field goal into a 20-17 victory that dropped the Bengals to a 1-1 start. To quote former Arizona football coach Dennis Green, “They are who we thought they are” after the loss to Chicago. The nation took its eyes off of Cincinnati.

You can double down on the fact the Cleveland Browns ripped apart the Bears in a game where former Ohio State University quarterback Justin Fields is still seeing stars. And we all thought the Bengals would still be hovering around third or fourth place in the AFC North.

The Bengals’ loss to the Green Bay Packers was a sign that its loss to the Bears was more of a misstep. If kicker Evan McPherson doesn’t hit the upright in regulation or makes a 49-yard field goal in overtime, the Bengals are 6-1.

Cincinnati’s huge win over Baltimore last Sunday is a big surprise to the rest of the league. Burrow and not Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, Baltimore quarterback LaMar Jackson, or Steelers quarterback Ben Rothlisberger is the best quarterback in the division through seven games.

The Bengals and head coach Zac Taylor pounced the Ravens by forcing Baltimore into desperation mode in the second half of a 41-17 thrashing Oct. 24. Cincinnati is playing some of the best football in the league and deserves the praise and national attention it is garnering.

If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 92.3 The Fan.