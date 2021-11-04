There are plenty of fingers being pointed at the Cleveland Browns after losing 15-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers Oct. 31 at FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland.

This is especially true when, after a preseason of Super Bowl expectations, they now sit at the bottom of the AFC North.

I’m still unsure of the Browns’ identity and so are they. Here is what I do know. Quarterback Baker Mayfield’s commercials are fine when the team is winning, but now they seem like a distraction when the team is in last place. The same goes for Myles Garrett’s Halloween costume as “sack reaper.”

I know Mayfield shot his commercials in the offseason, and Myles played well against Pittsburgh, but as team leaders these non-football distractions are irritating when the real goal is winning.

As for Mayfield, I want him to be an elite quarterback. But, right now, he is struggling. This is especially true in the fourth quarter. The Browns are 23rd in the NFL, averaging 5.6 points in the fourth quarter. They are last in the NFL in their last three games, and the only team not to score a point in the final quarter during that time.

Rather than singling out Mayfield, head coach Kevin Stefanski, defensive coordinator Joe Woods, or wide-outs Odell Beckham Jr. (one target versus the Steelers), or Jarvis Landry, who had a huge fumble in the fourth quarter, let’s look forward.

The Browns really need to fix things quickly. The season is almost half over. They needed the win against probably the weakest Steelers team we have seen in years. A record of 5-3 would have looked nice, with Cincinnati losing to the New York Jets, 34-31.

I’m not sure if running back Nick Chubb is 100%, but D’Ernest Johnson was coming off a career game against the Denver Broncos. If the Browns hope to win, they need to run the ball. Twenty carries from your running backs against a team that was weak against the run all season like Pittsburgh is mind boggling.

Also, the Beckham-Mayfield dynamic is the most mysterious thing ever. The Steelers begged the Browns to throw to Beckham. He had just one defensive back up against him on the line for most of the second half, if not the entire game. But, I’m not sure how to fix the issue. There is no chemistry on offense and it starts with Beckham and Mayfield.

As I have said all season, Stefanski is still learning every game. The honeymoon is over. Calls for offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt to be the play caller picked up with a ton of stream this week on my radio show.

I’m not giving up on Stefanski. His common quote, “I have to be better,” after losses is truthful, but wearing thin as an excuse in a city where ownership used to change head coaches like underwear, before letting Hue Jackson guide the ship to 1-15 and 0-16 seasons. His “get out of jail free” card has expired. He earned it last season, but that feels like an eon ago.

Injuries have piled up on the Browns, too. Now, offensive lineman Jack Conklin will be out for at least three weeks. But this really isn’t an excuse as the Baltimore Ravens have also been plagued by injuries, but they are in first place. NFL is the No-Excuses or Next-man-up Football League.

Jets shoot down Bengals

According to NFLcom, Jets quarterback Mike White joined Cam Newton as the only quarterback since at least the 1950s with 400-plus passing yards in their first career start.

The Bengals blew an 11-point lead in the final 4:36. Cincinnati’s defense looked super soft, especially in trying to make a big tackle late in the game.

This sets up the “Battle of Ohio” Nov. 7. I really have no idea what to expect. Based on last week, it could be an ugly game. I do know this: the only AFC North team the Bengals haven’t beat this year is the Browns. The game is in the Queen City and getting out of Cleveland may be a good thing for the Browns.

If you are a Bengals fan, being 6-3 would be a great place to be, but falling to 5-4 would not be the end of the world. For the Browns, losing in Cincinnati will have Northeast Ohio looking at mock drafts Monday morning.

A fifth loss for Cleveland creates a mountain to climb, a mountain so high that if you aren’t wearing gloves, the frostbite may not leave you with any fingers with which to point blame.

OSU falls on ‘style points’

The Ohio State University’s 33-24 win against Penn State Oct. 30 was a good win. But that’s about it as the Buckeyes fell from No. 5 to No. 6 in the Associated Press rankings.

Illinois’ overtime win took its toll in a game where style points count. After the victory, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said that “style points” don’t matter against Penn State. He is right. The Bucks just need to keep the train moving in the right direction. By train, I mean freshman running back TreVevon Henderson. His 845 yards is 15th in the country.

OSU plays Nebraska Nov. 6, but watching him and the nation’s No. 2 rusher, Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III will be a treat Nov. 20.

Tiger Nation stands tall

Speaking of Sparty, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, a former Browns and Buckeyes assistant coach, picked up a huge win over Michigan last weekend, 37-33. Tucker is a Cleveland Heights High School graduate.

It was a big weekend for current and past Cleveland Heights Tigers. OSU defensive lineman Tyreke Smith, another Heights alum, played a huge role in the Bucks’ win over PSU. This was on the heels of Cleveland Heights’ first home playoff win over Elyria, 29-22. It was a crazy ending, with the Tigers Jumel Lewis’ 40-yard scoop and score with seven seconds to go in the game.

