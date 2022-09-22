The NFL is a fragile place to win games. The Cleveland Browns are one play from being either 0-2 or 2-0, rather than 1-1 as they kickoff NFL week 3 Thursday night at home against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. In Cincinnati, the Bengals are seeing Super Bowl hangover stars after losing for the second straight week on a game-winning field goal.
The Browns’ 31-30 loss is one for the ages. Ahead by 13 points and with the other team out of time outs with less than 1:55 to go, you have a 99.9% chance of winning, according to ESPN’s win probability scale. The Browns needed to figure out a way to lose and they did.
There are not enough fingers on the planet to point at the mishaps that happened in Cleveland. It truly was a team loss. I know fans want to blame everyone and everything for the defeat. But, the new Brownie the Elf logo in midfield did not jinx the Browns into losing.
Play calling, coaching, not staying in bounds, missing an onside kick, missing an extra point are all factors to the epic meltdown. The one person I am not going to blame is running back Nick Chubb.
Chubb ran the ball into the end zone giving the Browns a 13-point lead. Last year at Houston, Chubb stopped short of the goal line on what would have been a clear-cut touchdown, so the Browns could run out the clock.
The same opportunity arose against the New York Jets on Sept. 18. Chubb was battling a defender before he landed in the end zone. I’m sorry I can’t blame a running back for scoring a touchdown – ever. It is a running back’s job to find the end zone. Yes, I understand if he could have stayed in bounds, the Browns could have sealed the victory.
There is only one way that happens. If the coaching staff tells Chubb, “Whatever you do, don’t score.” Head coach Kevin Stefanski admitted Sept. 19 he did not give Chubb that message. No way I will ever blame Chubb for the loss.
It started with a missed extra point. I chuckled, when I looked back to last week’s big headline from this column that promoted the fact I wrote, “Cade York is going to be the difference in some of these games.” I didn’t think it would be the first two weeks of the season.
I am bummed he missed the extra point, but I still have faith in the 21-year-old rookie.
I’m sure that special teams coach Mike Priefer and defensive coordinator Joe Woods didn’t wake up last Sunday wanting to feel the heat for a historic loss. But, the failure to execute and giving up 17 points in the fourth quarter two weeks in a row is enough to make the hot seat going from warm to hot in a few hours. Hearing that the defensive needs to learn how to communicate two weeks into the season is a head scratcher.
Myles Garrett calling out the fans for booing at the end of the game is a bad look. If you are going to ask for the cheers on great wins, accept the fact that monumental meltdowns will bring boos. Browns fans have been through so much drama that hearing a minute of jeers is understanding the passion for the game. The Browns earned the boo birds on Sunday. It wasn’t a personal attack, it was brotherly tough love.
It took a village to lose the home opener. I know fans are looking for the village idiot to blame. But, the schedule makers gave Cleveland a gift. A Thursday night game on Sept. 22 and a short week. Now let’s hope the pitchforks stay in the barn Sept. 23. Otherwise, it’s going to be a long nine days between games.
The Bengals are also two plays way from being 2-0, rather than 0-2. The week one loss can be chalked up to turnovers and not being able to finish the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is a little different. The Dallas Cowboys reminded us that it does not matter what the name is on the back of the jersey. You better show up on game day.
The Cooper Rush to Noah Brown combination looked like they were the team that made it to the Super Bowl last year. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and company did a great job of rallying from a 17-3 halftime deficit. But they fell short because of a 50-yard game-winning field goal by Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher with less than a minute to go. It does feel like the Bengals need a lucky bounce. Let’s see what happens this week against the Jets. Bengals fans are hoping New York left all of its magic in Cleveland.
The good news for both the Bengals and the Browns is that the Steelers and the Ravens both lost. Nobody gained any ground in the AFC North standings.
The Browns, Steelers and Baltimore Ravens were all 1-1, while the Bengals were 0-2 heading into week three.
OSU rockets past Toledo
It there anybody in Columbus that didn’t get a free touchdown at the ‘Shoe on Saturday night? The Buckeyes hung 77 points on Toledo in moving to 3-0 on the season. The Buckeyes rode C.J. Stroud’s five-touchdown performance to another dominate victory over another Ohio school.
It is amazing to watch the wealth of talent the Bucks put on the field each week. It was good to see wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba back on the field Sept. 17. But, Marvin Harrison Jr. is making a case to be called the nation’s top receiver. After watching Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson pile up the stats at OSU, the pipeline is providing more Texas tea. It is a good start to the season. Big Ten play opens this weekend with a primetime date hosting Wisconsin. The rare five-game homestand for the Bucks ends next week with Rutgers.
Guardians edge toward playoffs
Last but not least, the Cleveland Guardians are on a collision course with the playoffs. It looks like the winner of the American League Central Division will get the No. 6 seed in a best-of-three wild-card series. That winner will meet the New York Yankees in a best-of-seven series. I do like this new 12-team playoff. I am glad the one-game wild card is gone. In a game that is built on playing series, the one-game format really bothered me.
The Guards took care of the Minnesota Twins in fine fashion, winning seven of eight games over the last two weeks. The silver lining was the way pitchers Konnor Pilkington and Cody Morris pitched on Saturday night and Sunday.
They allowed just one run in 11 2/3 innings. It still feels like things are going to come down to the mega six game series against the Kansas City Royals to put the season to rest. If the Guardians make the playoffs, the trio of Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie and Cal Quantrill feels pretty good heading into a short series. First the boys need to keep the Chicago White Sox at bay as they visit the Windy City for their series this week.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.