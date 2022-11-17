There is only one way to describe the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins game Nov. 13 and that is “uncle.” The word may not be meaningful to some of you, but to those of us with a sibling or close childhood friends, we remember it as the word that would stop the action. Saying “uncle” was the only way to concede after spending hours wrestling with your brother, who is nine years older than you, stronger and more powerful than you. When you were defeated, you simply yelled, “uncle.” The alternative is to yell for your mother of father to stop the action before something was broken like a lamp - or a limb.
The Browns were outplayed, outcoached and ill-prepared for what happened in Miami – a 39-17 thrashing. It appeared the lessons the Browns should have learned after losing to the New England Patriots Oct. 16 had unearthed themselves. The masses are gathering for another coaching change. I’m not sure how helpful that would be mid-season.
The Browns’ offensive line picked a bad day to play its worst game of the year. It didn’t help that guard Wyatt Teller, who just returned from a calf injury was sidelined again after just a few plays. It made for a long day against Miami’s then-ranked 24th-ranked defense. To be fair, in the past few weeks, only quarterbacks like Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson have been able to gain yards on the ground against the Dolphins. Jackson had 119 yards in September.
It was the Browns’ defense that was gashed on the ground, especially when they desperately need a stop in the fourth quarter. It was nowhere to be found. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr.’s 119-yard day was a back breaker. This is where the social media and the sports talk world was calling and they couldn’t get to a telephone fast enough to let everybody know how head coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive coordinator Joe Woods need to find different careers.
The hardest part about the loss to the Dolphins is that most Browns fans believe this team has the talent to win and be a playoff contender. It’s also a bad feeling when you don’t show up after having a week off following taking care of business against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
The Browns are 3-6 with two games to go before the storyline becomes very interesting. They play the Bills in Buffalo Nov. 20. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is dealing with elbow issues and the team is coming off “the game-of-the-year” loss to the Minnesota Vikings. I’m sure our friends that we share Lake Erie with are saying the Browns are just what the doctor ordered. Then it’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium Nov. 27. Quarterback Tom Brady and the boys may have to buy some warmer clothes to travel here, but they are sitting in first place in the NFC South after winning two in row.
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to practice this week and is slated to take over the starting spot against the Texans Dec. 4 in Houston. That’s where the Browns’ coaching staff will get a fresh start. There are two issues here. The Browns’ offense isn’t the reason they are losing. You might question the play calling and performance, but they were fourth in the NFL heading into the Dolphins game in total yards. The other issue is that Watson has not taken a game snap since Jan. 3, 2021, so expectations should be set low.
Watson was suspended for sexual misconduct for the first 11 games of this season after signing a fully guaranteed five-year, $230-million contract. Although he has reached settlements with 30 accusers in civil cases, he has not been charged with a crime. He signed that deal after the Browns traded for him with the Texans. The Browns gave up a 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick.
It will be a media circus going to that Houston game – the Super Bowl of drama. The dreams of TMZ. I’m pretty sure that is why the NFL buried the game into the pack as a 1 p.m. kickoff.
Watson has eight fourth-quarter comebacks and 10 game-winning drives in his career. Let’s see if his life and career have enough to change his ways and the Browns’ fortunes, too.
Bengals in good position
While the Browns have a 7% chance of making the playoffs, the Cincinnati Bengals have a 47% chance of making another run at a Super Bowl. The next three games for the Bengals are big.
According to fivethirtyeight.com, a win this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers moves them to a 56% chance, back it up with a win at Tennessee and you are looking at a 75% chance. Just for fun, take care of Kansas City after that and Bengals’ fans are looking at an 89% chance of getting to defend their AFC crown.
OSU, Michigan showdown looms
No. 2 Ohio State has one more game to go until Nov. 26 and the showdown with TTUN rival, Michigan.
The Buckeyes visit Maryland Nov. 19. The Terrapins were beat by Penn State last weekend, 30-0. Buckeye faithful see this as a “trap game” before Michigan, but Las Vegas sees the Buckeyes winning by almost four touchdowns. It’s hard not to look past this game.
The biggest issue for Ohio State is the health of its running backs. TreVeyon Henderson sat out the last two weeks and Miyan Williams was carted off the field with a leg injury against Indiana last weekend. I’m looking forward to starting the popcorn for Nov. 26. But I’m a little superstitious, so I will wait until after the Maryland game to start popping my Orville Redenbacher.
No. 3 Michigan hosts Illinois Nov. 19.
Cavs stumble on West Coast trip
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ parade took a hit on last week’s West Coast trip. After starting the season 8-1, the Cavs dropped games in Los Angeles, Sacramento, Golden State and then at home against Minnesota.
That’s not to mention the injury bug biting Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen.
Nevertheless, Darius Garland’s 51 points in the loss to Minnesota Nov. 13 was impressive.
It’s going to be a long, fun season. But, they won’t take the next step until they 100% buy into head coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s plan. If they play hero ball in the fourth quarter they will sell this team’s talent short.
