Like the end of a road trip with three connecting flights and a six-hour layover in a small city with nothing but a vending machine to get something to eat, the Cleveland Browns’ season has reached its final destination.
We thought this was going to be a great journey to a place where the Browns have never been before. Instead, it just turned out to be another trip to watching other teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals make the playoffs.
Cincinnati is a reflection of its quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals worked through the hard times of his injury of one season ago. Just four wins last year and a last-place finish. Now the Bengals are the leader of the AFC North and will host the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of the playoffs Jan. 15. The Raiders started the Bengals’ playoff-losing drought back in 1991.
It seems Burrow’s gritty win in week 17 against Kansas City proved they were worthy of moving on to the next round. The second-year quarterback leads by example and carries the swagger of a man who can lead his team to victory in clutch moments, with help from wideouts like Ja’marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Burrow can do it when his team needs him the most.
It’s difficult to believe the Steelers are in the playoffs. It seems almost scripted the black and gold won the last two games, had Indy lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars and was gifted the Raiders kick of a last-second field goal in overtime to beat Los Angeles to send them to the playoffs. It will be one last retirement run for Ben Roethlisberger. It is painful to see the Steelers reach the playoffs. On paper compared to the Browns’ roster, it is a head-scratcher.
The pain really started somewhere around weeks two and three. It was when quarterback Baker Mayfield’s torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder went from partially ripped to completely ripped. In hindsight and after looking at before and after effectiveness to the Browns’ offense, he should have had surgery then.
Inventions are great, but the harness Mayfield was wearing to play is something I wish never existed. The pressure to perform at a high level with a contract extension in the balance turned out to be a disaster. I will spend the offseason wondering why he was on the field after week three.
I will never blame a player for trying to play. Someone in the room didn’t stand up on the table and say, “What are we doing? Why are we sending him back out on the field?” Head coach Kevin Stefanski, General Manager Andrew Berry, owners Jimmy and Dee Haslem, and Mayfield’s agent, Jack Mills, all need to look in the mirror and wonder how we got to this point.
Mayfield has his faults, like worrying way too much about the media. I just know what I witnessed early in the season, and that Mayfield didn’t play this year. After a season of taking care of the football and limiting turnovers, Mayfield now stands behind a banner that FOX Sports used in the last game – most interceptions in the last four years by any NFL quarterback.
Stefanski defines getting too much credit when you are winning and too much blame when the team loses. I believe his play calling would have had him looking for a new job in most NFL cities if he were just the offensive coordinator. There were games when the Browns looked like they locked in fourth-quarter plays on Tuesday of game week. Resting running back Nick Chubb late in the game and looking at the three tight end sets with no deep threats became very predictable.
The reality is Stefanski didn’t drop any passes or play on the offensive line. He only called the plays. The players need to execute them. The team took a ton of hits on the offensive line with injury and COVID-19. It’s something that is overlooked because it’s easier to spin the lack of success on quarterback play than look at the less glamorous shortcomings of watching a punter fumble away the Kansas City game, or watching missed extra points and field goals change the way a game turns out.
Drama in a losing season keeps the screen rolling on the web, the ink flowing in the papers and the mouths chirping on radio and TV for teams that miss the playoffs. I’ve had enough Browns’ drama in my lifetime. I’m done telling you this team is going to the playoffs next season. It causes undo stress and we really don’t need it.
But, that six-hour layover made me wonder how former Ohio State University wideouts Garrett Wilson or Chris Olave would look in a Browns’ uniform next season. I need a shower after this exhausting trip.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.