This is the week the Cleveland Browns get moving on the season. Rookies reported midweek and veterans arrive July 21. Then they head to The Greenbrier resort in White Sulpher Spring, W.Va., for a week of remote practice. The Browns and the New York Jets are the first two teams to start practice because they play in the Hall of Fame game Aug. 3 in Canton. All other NFL teams will open camp next week.
This trip is something head coach Kevin Stefanski has been waiting for. It’s an opportunity to have a group retreat with his guys – away from Cleveland. It makes for a very long preseason, but, this is an obstacle where Stefanski can thrive. Remember during the COVID-19 pandemic, the then-first year head coach found a way to have his team bond through video communication. It was pretty remarkable for a first-year head coach at the time. It was applauded as a tone setter for the season where the new Browns can claim a playoff win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The camp battles seem to be smaller than usual with a rock-solid starting roster. If the team can avoid injuries, the best debates about the roster will be who will be the backup wideouts and running backs. Where and when the team is practicing might be the biggest headlines.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame made the weekend a little more exciting for Browns fans. Not only will the Browns square off with the Jets, but Joe Thomas will give his induction speech on Aug. 5. The crowd should be ready to roll when No. 73 hits the stage. He will be the last speaker.
It is going to be another interesting year to see who gets in the hall of fame class of 2024. Sixty semifinalists were announced last week, including former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson and Browns linebacker Clay Mathews Jr. They are on the seniors list. The interesting name again is former Browns owner Art Modell as a contributor.
All of the euphoria we will see over Thomas getting in will be exciting to see and experience. I can only wonder what the scene would be like if someone is giving a speech in Canton for the owner who moved his team out of Northeast Ohio to Baltimore.
I do believe Modell will get in the hall of fame someday. I also believe that if the Pro Football Hall of Fame was in another state, he might already be in. No matter if he gets in or not, like Pete Rose, Modell’s entrance to a sacred sports museum will be a topic to talk about until one gets in. Once they get inducted, the story just becomes a plaque on the wall. The controversy will become a blip in time.
The list of 60 will be paired down to 12 players and another 12 coach/contributors. The finalists will be announced on July 27.
Speaking of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, one local football player finds herself about to be in the spotlight at Tom Benson Stadium.
Brooke Singer is no stranger to the football field. She kicked for the football team at Orange High School in Pepper Pike. After graduation, she made the move to FIT in New York. The 21-year-old fashion student kept her career going on the field and plays for the New York Wolves of the Women’s Football Alliance.
At 6 p.m. July 21, she will be in the middle of things when her women’s tackle football team looks to win a Division 2 national championship.
Singer hit 21 of 22 extra points this past season and was named an all-American. They will face the Oklahoma City Lady Force in the finals. She broke ground as the first female to play football at Orange in 2018. She went on to become the special teams player of the year as a senior.
Cavs net Summer League crown
I’m not sure if we will ever see a parade. But, I did see championship T-shirts and players getting rings. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ summer league team was 6-0 and will bring home the trophy after they are done partying with it in Las Vegas. Isiah Mobley was named the tournament MVP. The Cavs beat the Houston Rockets July 17 to win the franchise’s first summer league title. This is the 10th year of the offseason league.
I know it is tongue and cheek to celebrate a summer league title. It does say something about what the Cavs’ franchise is trying to emphasize. It wants to win. It has put its money where its mouth is since owner Dan Gilbert walked through the door. It may not be pretty. They don’t always get it right. But, when it comes to culture, both Gilbert and General Manager Kobe Altman are willing to turn over every stone to win a championship, no matter what part of the NBA season it may be. Success even in the summer league is a culture setter. Good for the Cavs.
Guardians in playoff pursuit
We are about a week away from the Major League Baseball trade deadline. What will the Cleveland Guardians do?
At times, you might wish they were 10 games back of the Minnesota Twins, so the dreams of the playoffs didn’t exist. You have so many young pitchers starting. They are on pitch counts and who knows if the front office will throw up a stop sign if the young arms hit an inning ceiling.
Play for now? Play for the future? Good luck to the Guards’ front office, this is a unique spot to be in. You know what the fans want. Hope we see you in October.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.