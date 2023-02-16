The Super Bowl is over. Travis Kelce got the win over Jason Kelce, if you are keeping score in Cleveland Heights or at the University of Cincinnati. Let’s face it, when two teams score 73 points in one game, the NFL is happy.
Kansas City’s 38-35 win over Philadelphia was an offensive dream for the league. The lingering story after the game was the fourth-quarter call by referee Carl Cheffers on defensive back James Bradberry of the Eagles. His defensive holding call was correct. But the jersey grab by Bradberry had plenty of people wondering if it should have been called. After all, there is holding on almost every play. Did he do it? Yes. Bradberry even admitted it after the game. Fans wanted to see if Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts could lead his team down the field. But the Chiefs took the penalty, completed the drive and kicked a game-winning field goal with eight seconds left.
The lesson learned here is that Bradberry admitted he did it. He manned up and accepted that he was caught trying to get an advantage. He didn’t make excuses, which is a lesson for young athletes to remember. Accept responsibility without making excuses.
Here is the bottom line. The holding call isn’t the reason the Eagles lost. Kansas City scored on all four possessions in the second half as Philly gave up a double-digit halftime lead. The Eagles could not get the Kansas City offense off the field. The 65-yard punt return by Kadarius Toney was the real back breaker. It was the longest punt return in Super Bowl history. It is also one Eagles fans won’t soon forget.
The best part about the Super Bowl ending is that it gives the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals a fresh start.
Nets’ deal assists Cavs
The Cleveland Cavaliers let the trade deadline come and go last week. The Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. The ripple effect as of Feb. 14 was that Brooklyn fell from fourth place in the East on Feb. 6 to fifth place. The Cavs moved into the fourth spot and are not looking back. They are pushing forward toward the three seed after defeating San Antonio, 117-109, Feb. 13. They were one game behind Philadelphia as of Feb. 14, as they prepared to visit that same team Feb. 15, to conclude the first half of the 2022-23 season.
The Cavs also picked up Danny Green via free agency, which will help the team with experience and outside shooting. You have to wonder how the player who has three championship rings would have looked if his career would have played out in Cleveland. He was a young player buried in a LeBron James lineup when the Cavs drafted him in 2009. He only played in 20 games that season before being waived. Things worked out well for both sides, but, it’s always fun to play, what if?
Outdoor hockey on tap
The hockey rink at FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland is up and ready to host Ohio State and Michigan Feb. 18. The Cleveland Monsters will also play outside on March 4. It’s a great idea for the regular-season games.
What is a bad idea is the fact they will be playing high school playoff games outdoors at FirstEnergy Stadium. I could spend a thousand words explaining to you how this is not a good idea for schools, fans or the folks that run Brooklyn and Kent State ice arenas. But, I’ll spare most of you who really don’t care. The good news is that there is a contingency plan if the weather makes the ice unplayable.
Around the diamond
Who needs groundhogs to tell us spring is near? Pitchers and catchers are reporting to spring training in Arizona and Florida. The games will get an early jump for a select few representing the world.
The World Baseball Classic will run from March 7 to March 21. Team Israel is back and will hit the field. It is in Group D, a very difficult pool. Games will be played in Miami. Israel is in the group with Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic and Nicaragua.
The Cleveland Guardians minor league pitcher Josh Wolf will play for Team Israel. Wolf came to the Guardians in the Francisco Lindor trade and he’s pitched in low-A ball for the Guardians. He has 35 appearances, 27 starts, and his earned run average is over 5.00. He will join former Guardian and Cincinnati Reds catcher Ryan Lavarnway. There’s a big age difference between the two. Wolf is just 22 years old and Lavarnway is 35. The Yale-educated catcher, Lavarnway, has played on different MLB teams and is a free agent.
This is the first time since 2017 Team Israel has qualified for the World Baseball Classic. They open play March 12 against Nicaragua.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.