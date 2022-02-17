The Super Bowl is now in the rear-view mirror. The Los Angeles Rams are the champions and the Cincinnati Bengals can walk away from the season with pride. They were able to accomplish a dream run very few people would have bet on.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow solidified his name as a top NFL quarterback who has a bright future. He will only go as far as Bengals owner Mike Brown will protect him. While the Bengals made an amazing run in the playoffs, they need to address the offensive line in a big way next season.

It is hard not to look at how the Rams tied the record number of seven sacks in a Super Bowl and think that wasn’t the difference in a three-point game. ESPN reported that the Rams pass-rush win rate was the highest of any team all season. Nobody knows that better than Burrow. We all witnessed his pain late in the game.

Fixing Cincinnati’s offensive line became clear last year when Burrow missed 6 games of the season after suffering an ACL and MCL knee injury. The Bengals took a chance with the fifth pick in the draft by taking wide receiver Ja’Mar Chase over tackle Penei Sewell. On paper, it was a head scratcher, but it’s hard to argue about it now. Chase was a gigantic reason for the Bengals’ success. They would not have been in the Super Bowl if they didn’t draft Chase.

The magic came up just three points short for Cincinnati. Now we will see if the Bengals can repeat next season. It felt like the Bengals played with house money after beating Kansas City not once, but twice down the stretch. That’s why this might be a “feel good” loss. This is the NFL and moral victory’s last about seven days. It will be interesting to see how Brown spends or doesn’t spend his money in the offseason.

One final point on Cincinnati. As much as you want to look at the offense, the Bengals’ defense was clutch down the stretch. It allowed Kansas City’s offense to score just twice in the second half in both the AFC North clincher and the AFC Championship. Both times, it was a field goal. Amazingly, they only allowed six points and no touchdowns to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company in the third and fourth quarters. In fact, the Bengals’ defense became a wall in the second half of games from week 14 through the Super Bowl, allowing just 10 points or less in every game after the overtime loss to San Francisco.

OBJ grabs spotlight in first half, and then ...

I don’t want to hear the “he doesn’t play for the Browns, so why are you writing about him, whine you may want to shout right now. The fact is that the Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr. is a compelling figure, and Browns’ fans want to know why it didn’t work out in Cleveland. I’m going to chalk it up to it just didn’t work. Maybe down the road, there will be more than “he never wanted to play here in the first place.” But for now, let’s all take a deep breath on the failure of his short stint in Cleveland.

During the Super Bowl, NBC’s Al Michael’s said, “They showed him the door in Cleveland.” It was salt in the wound for Browns’ fans. One of the greatest play-by-play voices in the history of sports came off as someone who was looking for the easy way to make a headline. I was surprised that he said it knowing OBJ’s time in New York wasn’t exactly a bed of roses. The Browns may have showed him the door by releasing him, but he knew where the door was the day he was traded to Cleveland.

I’m sure they could have figured it out if they wanted to eliminate ego. But, in the end, that didn’t happen. OBJ was on his way in the Super Bowl to being considered for MVP. His non-contact knee injury stopped all of that before halftime. He told NFL.com’s Nick Shook he would take a pay cut to come back to L.A. next year.

The Rams have wide receiver Robert Woods coming back next season. It will be interesting to see if he stays in L.A., and if the Rams can keep Woods and Beckham on the team.

Allen added to NBA All-Star Game

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver added Cleveland Cavs center Jarrett Allen to the All-Star game this weekend at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. He replaces James Harden.

Allen and all-star Darius Garland have led the culture change here in Cleveland, along with Evan Mobley. Mobley will play in the Rising Stars game with teammate Isaac Okoro Feb. 18. Mobley leads all rookies in rebounds, blocks, field goal percentage and dunks. He should be in the big game for many years to come after this season.

Oops

In last week’s column about Mayfield Curling Club, “Mayfield Curling Club offers 'try curling' opportunities,” I mistakenly said Michael Mann told me his dream was to make the U.S. Olympic Team. He made that comment in jest years ago in an interview with the Cleveland Jewish News.

Also, the “try curling” dates throughout the year, including March 5, are for new curlers 14 years old and older. Cost is $40 for 1½ hours or $50 for two hours, and must be paid at registration. For information, email juniors@mayfieldcurling.com. For more information about the club, email membership@mayfieldcurling.com.

If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.