It’s hard not to look at this weekend’s Super Bowl and wonder if the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are the two best teams in the NFL. It might have drawn more pregame hype if quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady were playing. We will see the two hottest teams in the NFL and I’m OK with that, especially with the way the playoffs played out this year.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow proved this season that he is going to be a ton of fun to watch over his career. He’s the All-American quarterback and national commercials and big-time exposure are just waiting for the Athens High School graduate.
The Bengals have the weapons on offense to win the game. It is the defense that will make or break them. If they can come up with the big play or plays like they did against Kansas City, then the Lombardi Trophy will make its first trip to the Buckeye state for the first time other than being showcased in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
It’s a big task for Cincy. The Bengals’ defense must find a way to pressure Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he is a middle-of-the-road quarterback when he is under pressure and has coughed up the second most interceptions in the league with seven when under pressure. It’s just one slice to the big picture for the big game.
You can break down this game a million ways. The Bengals are the underdog, especially when it is a home game for the Rams. I’m not sure what that means in Los Angeles, other than some Southern Californians just realized that they have not one, but two NFL teams now.
On Feb. 8, tickets online started at over $5,200. Even tickets to tailgate parties are $900. Those prices are insane. It is sad because the average fan can’t afford to get into the game or a tailgate party, so along with the rest of America, I’ll be happy to watch the game on TV.
No matter what happens, the Bengals have proved how quickly things can turn around for an NFL franchise. Just four wins a year ago, Super Bowl this year. It’s a great story. Pass the nachos, please. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Feb. 8 that Sunday, February 13, 2022, will be recognized as Cincinnati Bengals Day in Ohio.
Cleveland rolls out welcome mat
We are also coming up on the NBA All-Star weekend in Cleveland from Feb. 18-20. The hype still feels subdued because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NBA and the Cavaliers will still put on a great show. The upstart Cavs will send well-deserving guard Darius Garland to the All-Star Game to represent the wine and gold on his home court at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Hopefully, Cavs center Jarrett Allen will make his way to the roster if another player is injured.
Beyond the actual play, having an event like this is big time for Cleveland.
David Gilbert, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland, told me this week that the All-Star Game should infuse more than $100 million into the local economy. That’s all new money to the region.
“The All-Star Game will be viewed in more than 200 countries, creating an incredible and unique opportunity to continue enhancing the perception of our city,” he said. “In all ways, this is one of the most impactful events we can host.”
On the heels of the NFL Draft last year, this event brings some sunshine to the city of Cleveland. It will also provide a chance to show off how the Cavs have turned things around in this post-LeBron era. I love the fact that the Cavs jumped on the Caris LeVert trade with Indianapolis. They gave up very little to get him and he could have a big-time impact down the stretch. When the Cavs need to be aggressive to make a winner, it is very hard to question a Dan Gilbert-owned team.
