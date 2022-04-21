Sometimes we lower the bar because we already know the outcome is something we know we are not going to like. Case in point the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Sometime after the NBA All-Star break, we settled into the fact that injuries to Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley would make the Cavs’ postseason run go by fast. It did. While the team was able to get a lottery-protected draft pick back, it still felt like the team fell before crossing the finish line.
The fact that the franchise added 22 wins from one year ago is a major improvement and should be celebrated with a major shot of optimism. We can be thankful to have a team that gives us hope moving forward. Lowering the bar at the end of the season was a mission accomplished. Blowing a 14-point lead to Atlanta in the second play-in game is a tough pill to swallow.
It reflected the entire season. Great start, bad finish. It was also the first time head coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s coaching had come into question. Much like his young team, fans and other media were left wondering about Cedi Osman’s playing time and why Kevin Love was not on the floor in key moments. Rather than harp on what didn’t happen, Bickerstaff, like his young team, has plenty to learn, and that’s OK.
The gray hairs earned this season will help the playoff run next year. The core of this team still seems right. Caris LeVert never seemed to be the right fit. There’s Mobley, Allen, Love, Lauri Markkanen and Darius Garland, and we shall see what happens with Colin Sexton, which all should give us the reason for hope next year. I’m bummed they are not still in the playoffs and the season is over. The potential for more is right in front of our eyes. Hopefully, the passion of not getting to lose to the Miami Heat in the first round inspires the team into next season.
Exciting weekend in Cleveland
It looks like Cleveland Guardians will be taking us on a roller coaster ride this season. I will say that the first week was fun after the first two games.
Watching the offense score 44 runs in four games was amazing. Seeing the team ink Jose Ramirez, Miles Straw and Emmanuel Clase to contract extensions was also a shot in the arm. After beating up on the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds, the reality of playing the San Francisco Giants hit hard as the team was swept.
Where will this ride take us next? I’m not sure. It’s been fun watching Steven Kwan and Owen Miller. But, on the other side of things, Bobby Bradley’s glove and bat are as cold as the snow that covered Northeast Ohio this week. Designated hitter Franmil Reyes also needs to step up.
The big winner of the weekend was Tom Hanks. Bravo to him and his buddy, Wilson, who threw out the first pitch. I’m glad to see that he was reunited after all these years, following Hanks’ 2000 film, “Castaway.” Listening to his stories about what the Great Lakes Theater Festival means to him and how he is still connected to his friendships made in Cleveland in 1978 was interesting. His stories about sitting in the outfield drinking 3.2 beer at empty old Municipal Stadium makes him a Clevelander.
Reds reeling at start of season
In Cincinnati, the Reds are looking up at the rest of the National League Central standings. Nobody should be surprised after they traded away Sonny Gray, Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez and Amir Garrett. Losing nine of its first 11 games is not fun. It’s difficult to look at the stats when only three players are hitting over .260. Kyle Farmer has been a bright spot to start the season, hitting just under .300 with a .744 on-base percentage. Tyler Naquin is more comfortable in Cincinnati. The former first-round pick of the team formerly known as the Indians is sporting a .273 average and a .788 on-base percentage.
Twinsburg's Effross on Cubs
One more guy to keep your eye on is Chicago Cubs pitcher Scott Effross. He follows the path of Jewish pitchers from Northeast Ohio making their way to Chicago. Steve Stone, from Brush High School in Lyndhurst, pitched for both the White Sox and Cubs in the mid-70s. Brad Goldberg from Beachwood High School, pitched for the White Sox in 2017, and is now a pitching coach in the Guardians’ system. He played and coached at OSU.
Effross graduated from Twinsburg High School in 2012. At age 28, he is making his mark in the Windy City. He got his first call-up late in the season last year. He broke camp with the Cubs this season and is a stable arm in the bullpen. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound righty has thrown five strikeouts in his first 3.2 innings.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.