The cold air is slowly starting to leave Northeast Ohio. Now spring will start with a sports clash in downtown Cleveland on April 15 – the first night of Passover. The Cleveland Cavs will host a winner-take-all-one-game play in-game to see who has the right to meet Miami in the first round of the NBA playoffs. And the Guardians will host the San Francisco Giants in the home opener at Progressive Field. The poor Monsters scheduled to play the Laval Rocket had to be moved to April 14 because of the Cavs. It’s a good time for Cleveland sports.
The Cavs’ loss to the Brooklyn Nets in the first play in-game April 12 was not a surprise. Nobody wants to face the Nets right now. The Cavs benefited from it April 10. The Milwaukee Bucks played like they knew that a potential match-up against the Nets in the first round was the last thing they wanted. The Cavs wrapped up a double-elimination position with a 133-115 win over Milwaukee as the Bucks only played six players.
On April 12, what fears you had about Brooklyn showed up early. Former Cav Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant combined for 54 points and helped Brooklyn jump out to a 22-point lead. Irving was 9-for-9 in the first half from the field. The Cavs outscored the Nets in the last three quarters of the game, but watching the Nets shoot 77% from the field and build a 20-point lead after one quarter sealed the Cavs’ fate. Now, they have a second chance to make the playoffs April 15 if they defeat the winner of the Charlotte-Atlanta game scheduled for April 13.
Guardians off and 'running'
The Guardians started the season the way most of us thought. One run in two games, wasting great starting pitching from Shane Bieber and Zach Plesac. Somebody must have found some kind of magic barbecue sauce in Kansas City after losing 1-0 in extra innings April 9. The Guardians exploded for 37 runs in the next three games. Nobody is hotter than rookie Steven Kwan.
He brought his hot spring training bat to the regular season. Kwan reached base 15 times in his first four games which is the most in 121 years. The guy doesn’t miss the ball. If he’s not getting hits, he’s getting on base with walks or creating runs with a sacrifice fly as he did April 12 against the Cincinnati Reds. I know it’s early, but the Guardians’ start is feeling like the Cavs. They are a young team that is quickly grabbing our attention.
After an offseason of wondering what the Guardians would invest in, we quickly got our answers. Third baseman Jose Ramirez, center fielder Miles Straw and closer Emmanuel Clase. All signed contract extensions over the first week of the season. The Guardians are now 28th in team spending according to spotrac.com.
OHSAA ponders NIL
While the major sports are grabbing our eyes, this is a little story that might turn into a huge one. In early May, Ohio High School Athletic Association member schools will vote on 14 different referendum issues.
Remember when the U.S. Supreme Court told the NCAA it must allow athletes the right to profit from name, image and likeness? It’s better known as NIL. Now our state is trying to get ahead of the curve.
The Issue called 12B is a name, image and likeness proposal that mirrors changes made on the collegiate level in the last year. The proposed addition would allow student-athletes to sign endorsement agreements as long as their teams, schools and/or the OHSAA logo are not used and provided there are no endorsements with companies that do not support the mission of education-based athletics, such as casinos, gambling, alcohol, drugs and tobacco.
It might sound crazy to think that a high school athlete would get paid to advertise for a high school, but the state is doing the right thing by setting up rules now. I’m just wondering how this will play out. It’s one thing for Smith’s Pizza shop to want to pay a player to have his or her face on a schedule card to make a few bucks. It’s another to have an over-the-top booster do it to recruit a player and pay thousands of dollars to get an eighth grader to play at a specific high school. It seems shady now, but it could put a bigger divide between the haves and have-nots.
Prep boundaries may expand
The other big referendum is Issue 4B. It would permit a student enrolled at a member public high school that does not sponsor a team sport in which the student desires to participate to petition to play that sport at a public school located in a bordering district pursuant to the bordering district’s duly adopted board of education resolution.
This seems like a good idea and gives public schools a larger area to draw from if they have a sport and the neighboring district does not. An easy example of this would be Beachwood High School does not have ice hockey. Now a hockey player at Beachwood could play for Orange, Shaker Heights, or Cleveland Heights.
The bigger picture on the issue is in football. It makes you wonder with the numbers declining in youth football if we could see a big district with multiple high schools offer football at just one high school in the district. The other thought could be that a district might stop offering football. It would make athlete’s free agents to neighboring districts. It’s a good way to keep the sport going at public schools, but it also could create public school recruiting issues. Welcome to the new age of high school sports.
