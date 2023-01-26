Ohio State basketball fans are getting antsy with head coach Chris Holtmann. He is catching heat with the young team’s recent five game losing streak and a 69-60 loss to
Big 10 opponent Illinois Jan. 24. They are 2-6 in January, all Big 10 conference games.
Holtmann is in his sixth season at Ohio State. He has five 20-win seasons and four trips to the NCAA tournament since coming over from Butler University in Indianapolis. The Buckeyes have seven freshmen on the roster. They only have four players from Ohio, two from Cincinnati, one from Van Wert and one from Wheelersburg.
The Buckeye men’s struggles become amplified with the success of The Ohio State University women. The Lady Buckeyes won their first 19 games of the season before falling to Iowa at home Jan. 23. Kevin McGuff’s lady Buckeyes features seven native Ohioans. They are led by Taylor Mikesell’s 18.5 points per game. She is a 5’11 senior guard from Massillon Jackson.
Cavs bounce back
The Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back Jan. 21 by beating the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo. The win was nice after losing to Golden State Jan. 20. The Warriors rested all of the well-known players against the Cavs. It should have been a must win at home. Sadly, they lost another close Eastern Conference game Jan. 24, losing at Madison Square Garden to the Knicks, 105-103.
The Cavs are driving in the middle lane right now holding on with the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 9. It’s not like the Cavs to stand pat at the deadline. Hopefully the team will be healthy after the mid-February All-Star break to make a run for one of the top four spots in the east. The starters are logging a lot of minutes right now. You hope they don’t run out of gas and land in the play-in tournament like last year.
Bengals driving
There seems to be no stopping the Cincinnati Bengals. Whatever spooked them back on Oct. 31 is making them run in the right direction. Their Halloween loss to the Cleveland Browns was the last time they walked off the field with a loss.
Their last game was an impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional playoffs. The 27-10 victory over Buffalo lands the Bengals back in Kansas City, visiting the Chiefs for the second straight year in a winner takes all battle to advance to the Super Bowl.
Cincinnati’s impressive reworking of the offensive line cleared the way for the Bengals to plow their way to the AFC championship with 172 yards on the ground, while quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked just once.
For all of the offensive line issues and the revolving door in front of Burrow since he began his career in Cincinnati, they deserve big praise. The Bengals will play the Chiefs Jan. 29 for the right to play in the Super Bowl against either San Francisco or Philadelphia.
The best part about the Bengals win is that the AFC championship game will not be played in Atlanta. This was an option if the Bills made it to the AFC title game because the Bills-Bengals match up was unfinished back in week 17 due to Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest during the game. Hamlin was revived and is amazingly OK and even attended the Jan. 22 home game.
Canceling the game forced the NFL to come up with alternatives due to the teams’ unbalanced number of games. The league selected Atlanta as a neutral site if the Bills and Chiefs would have played each other for the AFC title.
I was a told that the NFL reached out to all possible venues, including Cleveland, to play the AFC championship. But the league preferred a domed stadium. However, Indianapolis had a major volleyball event and Detroit didn’t work out. However, the Bills would have liked to see the game be played in Cleveland or Pittsburgh.
However, the Bengals messed up the league’s plans for a neutral site game, which you know the NFL would have loved to have. It was reported 50,000 tickets for the “maybe game” sold in one day. But, the Bills-Chiefs match isn’t going to happen.
The presale number has to have the NFL kicking around the idea that the league championship games be played at a neutral site.
It would be sad and bring a new level of disrespect to the cities that bend over backward to the NFL teams with new stadiums and loyal season ticket holders to not have the chance to host a championship game. If anything, the league could make more money by splitting championship Sunday into championship weekend, giving each title game its own day. If you move one of the games to Saturday night, the spotlight would be on one game each day. We noticed this in the success of super wild card weekend.
Speaking of changes, the league added another team to the playoffs this year. The first week of the playoffs gave us two games Jan. 14, three games Jan. 15 and one game Jan. 16. Plus, it’s just a matter of time before the NFL drops another week of the preseason and adds week 18 and another game to the regular season.
Thank you, Bengals for pulling off the upset. The seed has been planted to move the championships to neutral site games. I hope for the fans’ sake it never happens.
Cleveland brothers match up?
Here’s a little food for thought if Cincinnati doesn’t beat Kansas City this weekend. The Bearcat brother Super Bowl could happen if the Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers. It would pit former University of Cincinnati Bearcats and proud Cleveland Heights High School graduates Jason and Travis Kelce against each other in the Super Bowl. Jason is the center for the Eagles and Travis is a tight end for the Chiefs.
The two have a very popular podcast called “New Heights,” that Clevelanders would love. They spend a good part of the time talking about growing up in Cleveland Heights. Their father, Ed Kelce, posted a picture on Instagram recently of both of his sons when they were young. In the photo, Jason and Travis are playing football on the front lawn decked out in a toy store version of Bernie Kosar uniforms. It was to the delight of Kosar, who reposted it to all of his followers.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.