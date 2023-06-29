Columbus will host the 2024 Major League Soccer All-Star Game.
An announcement was made June 28 that the game will return to Central Ohio for the first time in 19 years. The game will be played at Lower.com Field, according to an official announcement from Major League Soccer. The opponent will be announced at a later date.
The 2023 game will be played July 19 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., with a weekend full of events in the nation’s capital. The MLS all-stars will face Premier League powerhouse Arsenal. We can expect similar fanfare at our state’s capital next year.
Guardians’ attendance rises
It’s hard to figure who the Cleveland Guardians are this season. Figuring out if you should look at the win-loss record that is hovering around .500 for most of the season or looking at the games back column, where it appears to be a fight to the finish. It is a difficult decision, the future or this season?
Maybe we should be looking at a different line – the attendance numbers. After the Milwaukee Brewers left town June 25, the Guardians were averaging 20,893 fans per game. Last season, the Guards averaged 17,050. That means things are looking up by 2,843 through 38 home games.
There are a number of reasons for the growth. The team is coming off a solid year, the Guardians are in a competitive race, the addition of new standing room monthlong passes, big weekend numbers and faster games.
Weather and the day of the week matter. Over the last nine weekend home games (Friday, Saturday, Sunday), the team has cracked the 30,000-plus number six times. All nine games have had more than 24,000 fans per game. The team has also benefited by hosting a weekday series against the New York Yankees, where they averaged 19,200 and 23,000 fans in early April. Imagine if that were a weekend series.
They started keeping attendance records for Cleveland professional baseball back in 1902. Twenty-four times, the Guardians/Indians/Naps/Bronchos have topped the 20,000 mark in attendance. You know the eras –1948 to 1951 was the first, and then the 1990s and early 2000s. Those big fan numbers were near or during playoff and World Series runs.
I know fans want to come up with a reason to say why they don’t go to the ballpark. Looking at the numbers, this year they are right in line and way better than the history of the franchise.
I still wonder how many of you are still bitter about the name change. The attendance numbers are saying you are not or are probably letting it go.
MLB trade deadline approaching
The Major League Baseball trade deadline is Aug. 1. Shane Bieber’s future seems to be the biggest team asset heading toward the deadline. It is interesting to hear the voices questioning manager Terry Francona’s in game moves. They are getting louder. But, they are getting louder for the front office, too. Why did it take so long to get Bo Naylor to the big leagues?
Fans are trying to figure out how long the team can have a great defensive center fielder like Myles Straw who struggles to hit. The wondering continues with how long they will let Gabriel Arias figure out how to hit, or what can Oscar Gonzales do to get out of Columbus?
I’m not sure these questions are any different than we have seen over the years with different names. I think the voices are questioning louder this year because the magic of losing one-run games is haunting the team. The Guards had more than 30 one-run games heading into this week.
If it looks like Tristan McKenzie is going to miss the rest of the year, I’m not sure how this team can trade Bieber this season. The Minnesota Twins don’t look like they are going to run away with the AL Central Division. It could be a battle for .500 and the Central playoff spot at the same time. Let’s see if the Guards can get to the playoffs and enjoy the ride again this season.
Cavs' Bates could be a steal
The Cleveland Cavaliers had one pick in the NBA Draft at No. 49 and they selected Eastern Michigan University swingman Emoni Bates. Let’s be really honest, they had nothing to lose by drafting him. He was one of the best high school basketball players in the country, but his stock dropped with off-the-court legal issues and back problems.
Hopefully, it is all behind him. If you expect nothing, this pick could be a big winner. He can play, but has a ton of things to learn including defense. I’m just waiting to see what the Cavs will do in free agency and see if they will make a trade. Last season’s early exit from the regular season took the glamour of a 51-win regular season to a disappointing ending. I am blown away by the number of Cavs’ fans who are completely locked in our radio show. The Cavs’ offseason passion in real, so the pressure will be on to start the season.
Browns set open practice dates
When the Cleveland Browns go to Greenbriar, W.Va., to start the preseason, it will be almost two months before the home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 10. The Hall of Fame game in Canton is Aug. 3.
It is going to feel like a really long training camp and preseason for the Browns. It’s one of the reasons the team is going to West Virginia in the first place because it will break things up a bit. The team will also hold joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles before the Aug. 17th preseason game in Philadelphia.
The team announced eight practice dates will be open to the public in Berea, starting with the Aug. 1 practice.
I can’t remember a season where I didn’t hear a player or coach say, “We really need to see another team on the field. These guys are tired of hitting each other.” The Browns are trying to avoid that this year. Good luck.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.