Baseball returns this week after a 99-day lockout. Finding anybody who expects anything but mediocrity with the Cleveland Guardians and the Cincinnati Reds is few and far between. Both fan bases should be settled into enjoying the game on a warm summer’s night and are dreaming about being competitive for a wild-card spot in the playoffs.

It is odd to drive by Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland and not glimpse inside the iconic venue without glancing at what was once a mighty sign that said Indians now replaced by the word Guardians. It feels like you are looking at a movie set where they need a fake name.

While the name change is not going over very well, it does seem like we are gearing up for an ownership change in Cleveland. Things have been very quiet since the rumblings of a minority ownership group before the lockout. The rumblings came from a report from Sportico.com that David Blitzer was nearing a deal to buy 35% of the team and would have a path to owning the team in the future.

That was the last we heard of the story. I still believe there are local investors that will come into play as the ownership group evolves.

I’m not sure that will make Cleveland baseball fans rush down to the ballpark to see the team right now. Tom Withers of The Associated Press said it best last week in a tweet. “Don’t remember this level of apathy by fans, who are intermittently apathetic and angry."

Signing José Ramírez to a long-term contract extension would give the Guardians a much-needed jolt. Don't remember this level of apathy by fans, who are intermittently apathetic and angry. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) March 31, 2022

The name change still feels like a punch in the stomach. The reasoning behind the change is understandable, especially in today’s climate. The Dolan family could not win. The effort it put forth to make the change as seamless as possible should also be noted. It tried to do the right thing on the name change. If they win, it will not matter. If they can put a team on the field that can win the World Series, fans will ask “Why didn’t they change the name sooner?”

The biggest factor is the team didn’t make any major offseason moves. The Guardians are young. You are going to need a scorecard outside of the pitching. Jose Ramirez is the guy. But his contract and future will be the headline for most of this season. The franchise will flirt with the bottom of the league payroll again this year. It’s hard to fathom that New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer makes more than an entire team’s combined payroll.

The Dolans are in a tough spot. They have more home dates than the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Cleveland Browns. They have more seats to fill than any team in town. Some would say that they have the greatest opportunity in town. They also go head-to-head with two professional sports franchise owners who will not hold back on spending money. Deshaun Watson proved that for the Haslem family with the Browns. Dan Gilbert has never been shy about going over the salary cap to make the Cavs a better team.

If the Guardians can find a way to score runs, the pitching is going to support success. This was a franchise that was no-hit three (four if you count a seven-inning no-hitter) times last season. It’s lean times for the franchise. Maybe actor Tom Hanks throwing out the first pitch on opening day next week in Cleveland will help the franchise Forrest Gump through the season. There is no crying in baseball. I’ll be happy when I stop typing and saying, “Indians, err sorry Guardians” for the next few weeks.

At least baseball is back.

If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.