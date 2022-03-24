What happens when fandom crosses morality crosses business crosses talent crosses legality? It equals Deshaun Watson.

This week, the Cleveland Browns made a major move by trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. They sent five draft picks to Houston, including three first-round selections in exchange for Watson and one draft selection. The Browns also agreed to a reported $230 million deal over five seasons.

Barring some bizarre twist, Baker Mayfield’s career is over in Cleveland. Mayfield is coming off shoulder surgery and is still under contract to the Browns next season. A former No. 1 pick overall in Cleveland, his exit is left with a bridge in flames behind him.

A year ago, after winning the first playoff game in the Browns’ expansion-era history, all signs looked to make Mayfield a very rich man with a long career ahead of him in Cleveland. The yellow brick road ended early last season with a torn labrum that Mayfield played with the entire season. Whose choice was it to send him back on the field after week three will be the signature theme of a season that left the Browns one or maybe two wins short of the playoffs.

The Browns decided they wanted an upgrade at the quarterback position. They were looking for a higher-tier quarterback than Mayfield. The door wasn’t closed on Mayfield coming back and showing he could be a franchise quarterback, it’s just that the Browns were going to be aggressive if they could get better.

The door opened when Watson was not indicted by a Texas grand jury after 22 separate women accused him of sexual misconduct allegations during massage therapy. There are details of the accusations in public stories.

The case moved from a criminal situation to a civil matter of law. The court of public opinion has been open since the day accusations against Watson first became public. When the Watson story first broke last year, it appeared Watson was going to Miami. Dolphins’ ownership wanted the civil cases closed before they would make a trade. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle told me on my radio show this week that 18 of 22 women were ready to settle last year. Missing four settlements was enough for Miami to say no to the deal.

On the gridiron, Watson is a better player than Mayfield. He was not suspended last season; he was placed on the inactive list for each game. The league has not handed down a suspension for Watson yet. They are still investigating and could suspend him under the terms of the personal conduct policy. Most experts will guess Watson will be out four to six games. The Browns picked up former New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett as a backup, and traded quarterback Case Keenum to Buffalo for a seventh-round pick following the Watson trade.

Watson was allowed to choose where he wanted to play next season because of a no-trade clause in his contract. The Texans approved each team that talked to Watson. Jason Lloyd reported in The Athletic that 13 teams reached out to Houston about a trade and only five were approved.

It became clear the Browns were one of three teams to become a finalist along with the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. It was at this point Mayfield wrote on social media a goodbye to Cleveland fans, deciding he was done with the Browns.

Next came the news that while the Browns offered the most talented team and the best deal for Watson, he was going to pass on Cleveland. On the morning of March 18, it felt like Watson was going home to Atlanta. Mayfield asked to be traded and the Browns said no. There was a report saying Browns (and Columbus Crew) owner Jimmy Haslem wanted to fly to see Mayfield and smooth over things, but Mayfield wanted no part of that.

By the afternoon of March 18, the Browns looked like a team searching for a quarterback. Then the guaranteed record-breaking deal of $230 million made it happen. The timing of it made it feel like it was a Mayfield spite-inspired transaction, no matter the true inspiration. So, the Browns get Watson and Baker gets his wish of a trade, or maybe even a release.

This is the situation. But it doesn’t answer the first question of the story. As someone who has covered sports for a better part of 25 years, now the lines between sports and reality are very blurry. I listened and read all sides of this story. In your heart, you probably have made up your mind on how you feel about Watson and the Browns. I just encourage you to be informed.

There are no easy answers, especially when there are no criminal charges. Right or wrong, this story will constantly keep you thinking about someone who might be guilty in the court of public opinion, but not in our legal system, how important professional athletics are in our society, how performers or wealth changes the options and outcomes in our legal system.

The Browns and the NFL will always be bigger than just one player. Watson’s era, like all, will end someday. For now, his trade to Cleveland will be something for all to talk about. Beyond football, this forces conversations about what is right and wrong, and perhaps situations that are uncomfortable to talk about.

If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.