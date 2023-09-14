It was a very happy Monday in Northeast Ohio and a sad Monday in southern Ohio. The Cleveland Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the opening week of the NFL season. Despite the annoying drizzle at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sept. 10, the conditions were perfect for the 100th meeting of the Battle of Ohio. It may have been one of the most complete defensive efforts from a Cleveland football team we have seen in a long time.
The defensive front of Myles Garrett, Shelby Harris, Dalvin Tomlinson, Za’Darius Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo proved to be too much for the Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow.
Burrow became the highest paid quarterback in the NFL last week when he signed a contract extention that pays him $55 million a year. The Browns’ front-line defense held him to only 82 yards in the air and no touchdowns. The defensive pressure lead to 10 quarterback touches and two sacks. Keep in mind Burrow missed more than a month of the preseason with a lower leg injury.
While the front-line defense did its job, the Browns’ defensive backs shut down Cincinnati’s trio of great receivers, limiting J’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins to Burrow’s 82 yards. Chase ended up leading the Bengals in eating his own words after cutting the Browns before the game with words of wisdom like “Cleveland is Cleveland,” and following up on calling the Browns “elves” after Brownie the elf, the midfield mascot at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
“I’m just frustrated because I called them some elves and we just lost to some elves,” Yes, Ja’Marr you did.
The Browns’ passing attack was far from perfect. Despite under-throwing newcomer Marquise Goodwin twice, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson did what he needed to do to help the Browns win, 24-3. He looked better than he did in his six-game stint last season following his suspension.
Browns’ fans enjoyed the glory of getting a rare home opening victory. This is just the second season-opening win at home since the 1999 return of the franchise. The last home opening win was in 2004. This is also the second time in a row the Browns have won a season opener.
The hard part is the Browns are not going to be a likable team nationally because of Watson, but they will be in Cleveland. There are still many fans that will judge Watson based on the 23 settled civil lawsuits filed against him for allegations around private massage sessions.
When the Browns win, don’t look for headlines like “Watson saves the day.” You will see “Burrow struggles in season opener.” While it takes 11 guys on each side of the ball to win every game, unfortunately this team will be judged on the feelings on the fingertips of writers and the voices of talking heads.
One man that has no excuses and just plays hard all the time is running back Nick Chubb. Most likely Chubb will become the Browns’ third all-time leading rusher in history in the next two games. Chubb is just 97 yards behind Mike Pruitt to become No. 3. If it happens against Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football on Sept. 18, it will have taken him just 77 games to accomplish what Pruitt did in 124. Leroy Kelly has 827 more yards than Chubb for second place. Kelly’s mark was set in 102 games. Chubb should hit that yard mark this season, leaving only Jim Brown for the only man he has to pass to become No. 1 on the list.
Right now, Chubb is averaging 5.3 yards per carry, which is better than Jim Brown’s mark of 5.2. This is where Brown’s numbers jump off the page. At his current pace, Chubb should be around 8,000 yards at the 100-game mark in his career. Brown had 12,312 yards in just 118 games. If Chubb wanted to match the Browns’ mark at 118 games, he would have to average over 680 yards per game. It’s a remarkable thought, but it also tells you how great of a running back Brown was.
Brown passed away this offseason and the team paid tribute to No. 32 at halftime. It ran a speech from a few years back that got the fans fired up early in the game on Sept. 10. The players will wear a patch on their uniforms and there will be a logo on the sidelines remembering Brown. In talking with JW Johnson III from the Haslam Sports Group, he made it sound like the league shot down the idea of highlighting the 32-yard line or any other on field markings as a tribute. What the Browns did on Sept. 10 was a very nice tribute to the hall of fame running back.
McCord's the man at OSU
Junior Kyle McCord has won the starting quarterback position at at The Ohio State University, head coach Ryan Day said at his weekly press conference Sept. 12.
McCord was battling redshirt freshman Devin Brown to be C.J. Stroud’s successor.
Day named McCord starter four days before the start of the season, but said he still wanted to give Brown some reps.
MSU's Tucker on hot seat
Former Cleveland Heights resident Mel Tucker was suspended this week as the head coach of the Michigan State University football team. Tucker, a standout at Cleveland Heights High School, was relieved of his duties in East Lansing for allegations reported in USA Today that he allegedly sexually harassed Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault awareness speaker. Tucker is fighting the allegations, calling this “a sham.”
In a statement issued to the media through his attorney, Jennifer Belveal, Tucker said he developed an “intimate, adult relationship” with Tracy. He said he believes the claims that he harassed her are “completely false.”
He also said a hearing to assess whether he violated university policy is “ridiculously flawed and not designed to arrive at the truth.”
Tucker is well-respected in the football community, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out. Immediate reaction appears it would be very difficult for Tucker to return to MSU.
Rose to replace Donovan
Please send good thoughts to Browns’ play-by-play announcer Jim Donovan. He will take off time to undergo another round of leukemia treatment. Donovan has always been a strong announcer, but he has been at the top of his game this season. I have had the pleasure of hosting the pregame show on the Browns Radio Network this season and I always look forward to our “fact or fiction’ segment before the game.
Former Shaker Heights resident Chris Rose, who graduated from University School in Hunting Valley, will fill in for Donovan on the radio. Rose, who works at the NFL Network, has been the preseason play by play announcer for the team on the Browns Television Network. Chris is a pro’s pro and will do a great job.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on "Baskin & Phelps" weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.